Poll finds Murphy receives stable grades on handling of COVID-19

Gov. Phil Murphy continues to receive positive marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new poll finds, although some feel his administration bears at least some responsibility for the issues within small businesses and nursing homes.
The Monmouth University poll shows 52% of respondents approved of the governor's overall job performance, and 38% disapproved.
Murphy received more favorable results when grading his handling of the pandemic. Sixty-two percent said he has done a good job against COVID-19, while 27% said he has done a bad job.
More than 82% of voters say the restrictions that were imposed by the state during the height of the pandemic significantly hurt small businesses, and more than 53% believe Murphy's administration is responsible for the deaths within nursing homes, according to the poll results.
Murphy, a Democrat, is running for reelection in November against Republican former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.
"Murphy's handling of the pandemic continues to be his strongest asset," said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. "New Jerseyans acknowledge there have been missteps over the past 18 months, some of them very serious, but that has not noticeably weakened their overall view of his COVID performance."
About 61% of respondents support reinstating mask and social distancing guidelines. Forty-three percent said they are concerned about a family member becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.
