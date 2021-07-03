Political briefs: Testa, Mazzeo bill would exempt commercial fishers from unemployment tax

Armato's legislation (formerly A-5703/S-3800) will require certain health insurers to provide coverage for an opioid antidote, such as naloxone, without prior authorization. The goal is to expedite the availability of the medicine, Armato said.

“Every life lost to an overdose is a tragedy that might have been avoided with the right resources and support,” said Armato, who lost a son to drug addiction.

Child care support bill now law

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Thursday appropriating $100 million to support the child care industry in the state.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the Department of Children and Families and the Department of Human Services will use the funds to study the current child care landscape, provide technical assistance to child care providers, and/or award grants to child care providers.

“Many of the childcare programs that made it through the pandemic are now struggling to stay afloat," said a statement from a large number of sponsors of the bill, including Mazzeo.

“Many parents — especially mothers — have been unable to re-enter the workforce because they lack access to affordable childcare," the statement said. "New Jersey families will face financial difficulties and our economic recovery will falter if we cannot provide a sufficient network of high-quality, affordable licensed childcare providers throughout our state."

