Political briefs: Testa, Mazzeo bill would exempt commercial fishers from unemployment tax

Legislation to exempt commercial fishers from a portion of the state unemployment tax passed the Senate recently and has been sent to the Assembly Appropriations Committee for consideration.
Sponsored by Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, the bill (S-3501) would exempt those who are paid a percentage of a catch from the state unemployment law and tax on earnings.
In the Assembly it is sponsored by Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.
“Currently, New Jersey’s commercial fishermen are on the hook for unemployment taxes, but they are not paid hourly wages and they have never been able to collect unemployment benefits,” Testa said. “This bill will have significant impact on the state’s vital fishing industry that has been extremely hard-hit by the pandemic.”
The state's fishing industry is one of the most robust in the nation, and the Port of Cape May consistently ranks in Top 10 nationwide. It contributes an estimated $1 billion annually to the state's economy, Testa said.
Overdose prevention bills become law
A group of bills to help prevent overdoses and address the state’s substance abuse issues were signed into law Friday, including one sponsored by Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic.
Armato's legislation (formerly A-5703/S-3800) will require certain health insurers to provide coverage for an opioid antidote, such as naloxone, without prior authorization. The goal is to expedite the availability of the medicine, Armato said.
“Every life lost to an overdose is a tragedy that might have been avoided with the right resources and support,” said Armato, who lost a son to drug addiction.
Child care support bill now law
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Thursday appropriating $100 million to support the child care industry in the state.
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the Department of Children and Families and the Department of Human Services will use the funds to study the current child care landscape, provide technical assistance to child care providers, and/or award grants to child care providers.
“Many of the childcare programs that made it through the pandemic are now struggling to stay afloat," said a statement from a large number of sponsors of the bill, including Mazzeo.
“Many parents — especially mothers — have been unable to re-enter the workforce because they lack access to affordable childcare," the statement said. "New Jersey families will face financial difficulties and our economic recovery will falter if we cannot provide a sufficient network of high-quality, affordable licensed childcare providers throughout our state."
