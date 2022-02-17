Political Briefs: Swift, Guardian cosponsor casino smoking ban bill

Assemblywoman Claire Swift and Assemblyman Don Guardian, both R-Atlantic, have signed on as co-sponsors of a bill to ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos.

"We are doing everything we can to go bipartisan for our casino workers," Swift said. The bill was introduced by Assemblyman William Moen, D-Camden, Gloucester, she said.

A2151 eliminates the smoking ban exemption for indoor public places and workplaces within casinos and casino simulcasting facilities. Its Senate counterpart, S264, is co-sponsored by state Sens. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland Atlantic.

New anti-theft legislation reintroduced

State Sen. Christopher Connors, Assemblyman Brian Rumpf and Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove, all R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, have reintroduced legislation (S-1207/A-750) to create a new state offense of theft by financial exploitation of a vulnerable person.

A person would be guilty of this offense when being in a position of trust in relation to a senior citizen or a person with a disability, committing a theft offense against that person.

The offense would be graded as a crime of the fourth degree if the underlying offense is a disorderly persons offense or petty disorderly persons offense.

Otherwise, it would be a crime one degree higher than the most serious underlying theft offense.

A person in a position of trust is defined under the bill to include, but not be limited to, a parent, spouse, adult child or other relative by blood, or a joint tenant.

It also would include someone who has a fiduciary obligation or receives monetary or other valuable consideration for providing care for a senior citizen or person with a disability, as well as an individual who lives with or provides some component of home care services, the lawmakers said Thursday in a news release.

“This issue also takes on greater meaning for our Delegation as senior citizens comprise a large segment of our constituency," the legislators said.

