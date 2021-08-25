Political Briefs: Recount fallout has commissioner candidates bickering

The recount is over for the at-large 2020 Atlantic County commissioners race, just in time for the 2021 race.
And Democrat Celeste Fernandez, who didn't gain enough votes in the recount to emerge the winner in last year's race, is running again in 2021.
Her opponent this year, Republican former Atlantic County Sheriff Frank X. Balles, is calling on Fernandez to reimburse county taxpayers for the cost of the recount — which is yet unknown but Balles estimates at more than $15,000. Balles called it a waste of taxpayers' money since a partial recount had already confirmed the victory of incumbent Republican John Risley.
Fernandez sued to get a full recount.
But Fernandez said the recount proved that thousands of voters were disenfranchised in the 2020 election because the recount identified almost 1,200 legitimate votes the machine scanner could not read.
Fernandez gained 613 votes, giving her a total of 66,659, according to the county Board of Elections. Her 2020 opponent remained one of two winners in the race, gaining 564 votes for a total of 66,991.
MAYS LANDING — Unofficial results of a total recount in the 2020 at-large Atlantic County co…
Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson, a Republican, had said the voters were at fault in every case in which the votes had been rejected, either because they didn't properly fill in the bubbles next to the candidates' names, wrote on the ballot or otherwise caused the machine to spit out about 20,000 as undervotes and about 800 as overvotes.
The vast majority of undervotes, which happen when a voter fails to vote for the allowed number of people in a race, were legitimate. Many people simply skipped voting for anyone in the race, according to the Board of Elections. But others didn't press hard enough when filling out bubbles or otherwise failed to follow directions.
In many of the overvotes, people did in fact vote for three or four candidates rather than the two specified.
The four-member board, made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, agreed on how to handle every uncounted ballot.
Fernandez is calling on Caterson to resign if she "can’t provide the Atlantic County residents with a fair, transparent and democratic election process and respect our voting rights."
GOP ticket vows to amend law restricting police
Republican 2nd Legislative District candidates say they will fight to change the law restricting police from investigating underage alcohol and drug use.
Margate police Chief Matt Hankinson told the candidates that new laws and policies coming out of Trenton have blindsided police chiefs across the state and led to uncertainty about legal liability when trying to address criminal behavior by minors.
The GOP ticket of former Assemblyman Vince Polistina for state Senate and former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and former Deputy Attorney General Claire Swift for Assembly said this week they "will do everything we can from a legislative standpoint to give you the tools and the resources you need to do your job.”
They are facing the team of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, for state Senate and Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick for Assembly.
Casino smoking ban supported by both sides
State Sen. designee Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, this week called on Gov. Phil Murphy to either call the Legislature back into session to pass S-1878, which would eliminate smoking in casinos permanently, or issue an executive order to do the same until the bill may be passed.
The campaign manager for his opponent, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, questioned Polistina's motives.
"The reality is all the candidates in the race support a smoking ban (in casinos), so this is just more pathetic posturing from Polistina," said Mazzeo campaign manager Paul Weborg.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.