Political Briefs: Recount fallout has commissioner candidates bickering

The vast majority of undervotes, which happen when a voter fails to vote for the allowed number of people in a race, were legitimate. Many people simply skipped voting for anyone in the race, according to the Board of Elections. But others didn't press hard enough when filling out bubbles or otherwise failed to follow directions.

In many of the overvotes, people did in fact vote for three or four candidates rather than the two specified.

The four-member board, made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, agreed on how to handle every uncounted ballot.

Fernandez is calling on Caterson to resign if she "can’t provide the Atlantic County residents with a fair, transparent and democratic election process and respect our voting rights."

GOP ticket vows to amend law restricting police

Republican 2nd Legislative District candidates say they will fight to change the law restricting police from investigating underage alcohol and drug use.

Margate police Chief Matt Hankinson told the candidates that new laws and policies coming out of Trenton have blindsided police chiefs across the state and led to uncertainty about legal liability when trying to address criminal behavior by minors.