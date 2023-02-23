The 2nd Legislative District team will kick off its reelection campaign Thursday in Smithville.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic, will hold a $1,000-per-person fundraiser at the Smithville Inn from 5 to 6 p.m. March 2, their campaign said.

Garrett to run for A.C. council seatFormer freeholder and mayoral candidate Charles Garrett said Wednesday he is running for the 4th Ward Atlantic City Council seat now held by Councilman MD Hossain Morshed.

Garrett will challenge Morshed in the Democratic primary in June, he said.

In 2013, Garrett challenged incumbent Mayor Lorenzo Langford in the Democratic primary for Atlantic City mayor. He lost to Langford, in spite of Garrett having the support of the Atlantic County Democratic committee.

Langford later lost to Republican Don Guardian, who was mayor from 2014 to 2017.

Garrett, a resident of the Venice Park neighborhood, works for the South Jersey Transportation Authority.