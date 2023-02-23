The 2nd Legislative District team will kick off its reelection campaign Thursday in Smithville.
State Sen. Vince Polistina, Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic, will hold a $1,000-per-person fundraiser at the Smithville Inn from 5 to 6 p.m. March 2, their campaign said.
Garrett to run for A.C. council seatFormer freeholder and mayoral candidate Charles Garrett said Wednesday he is running for the 4th Ward Atlantic City Council seat now held by Councilman MD Hossain Morshed.
Garrett will challenge Morshed in the Democratic primary in June, he said.
In 2013, Garrett challenged incumbent Mayor Lorenzo Langford in the Democratic primary for Atlantic City mayor. He lost to Langford, in spite of Garrett having the support of the Atlantic County Democratic committee.
People are also reading…
Langford later lost to Republican Don Guardian, who was mayor from 2014 to 2017.
Garrett, a resident of the Venice Park neighborhood, works for the South Jersey Transportation Authority.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.