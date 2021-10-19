 Skip to main content
Political Briefs: Mazzeo, Armato, Swift get FOP endorsement
100721-pac-nws-ld2debate

Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, participates in a debate Oct. 6 at Stockton University in Atlantic City.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Candidates for state Senate and Assembly in the 2nd Legislative District debate Wednesday at Stockton University in Atlantic City. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

The New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, for state Senate as well as Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, for reelection in the 2nd Legislative District.

The FOP also endorsed state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, for reelection in the 1st District and Margate attorney and Republican Claire Swift for Assembly in the 2nd District.

The FOP announced the endorsements online, and included a broad array of Democratic and Republican candidates. Swift had previously announced receiving the endorsement.

Countywide municipal court update

Nine Atlantic County municipalities have agreed to participate in a new Central Court of Atlantic County beginning in January, and those on the fence have until Nov. 1 to join, county Executive Dennis Levinson said.

It is the first such countywide court in the state.

Current participating towns include Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Northfield, Ventnor, Estell Manor, Weymouth Township and Port Republic.

“It’s not too late to make a decision that could have long-lasting financial benefits for our residents,” Levinson said.

Towns that remain on the fence about participating have cited concerns about police overtime and the cost and inconvenience of travel to the court in the historic courthouse in Mays Landing.

“The court-provided data should allay any such concerns,” Levinson said. “Any travel and overtime expenses should be negligible."

Party, legislative committees raise most in 14 years

As of Sept. 30, the two state parties and four legislative leadership committees combined had raised $10.1 million and spent $8.9 million, the most in 14 years, the state Election Law Enforcement Committee said Tuesday.

So far this year, Democrats have raised more than four times as much as Republicans, spent five times more money and report having twice the funds in reserve, ELEC said.

“The party in power usually has a fundraising edge, and the cumulative totals to date bear out that trend,” said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s executive director. “Another factor is that election years featuring a campaign for governor and both legislative houses tend to be the costliest. This year is no exception.”

Another factor is an influx of checks from national committees, Brindle said, largely because New Jersey is one of just two states in the nation with a gubernatorial election this year. The other is Virginia.

100721-pac-nws-ld2debate

Mazzeo

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

