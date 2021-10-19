Political Briefs: Mazzeo, Armato, Swift get FOP endorsement

Towns that remain on the fence about participating have cited concerns about police overtime and the cost and inconvenience of travel to the court in the historic courthouse in Mays Landing.

“The court-provided data should allay any such concerns,” Levinson said. “Any travel and overtime expenses should be negligible."

Party, legislative committees raise most in 14 years

As of Sept. 30, the two state parties and four legislative leadership committees combined had raised $10.1 million and spent $8.9 million, the most in 14 years, the state Election Law Enforcement Committee said Tuesday.

So far this year, Democrats have raised more than four times as much as Republicans, spent five times more money and report having twice the funds in reserve, ELEC said.

“The party in power usually has a fundraising edge, and the cumulative totals to date bear out that trend,” said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s executive director. “Another factor is that election years featuring a campaign for governor and both legislative houses tend to be the costliest. This year is no exception.”

Another factor is an influx of checks from national committees, Brindle said, largely because New Jersey is one of just two states in the nation with a gubernatorial election this year. The other is Virginia.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com

