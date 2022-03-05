Political Briefs: Audrey Miles nominated as Atlantic County deputy superintendent of elections

Democratic Atlantic County Board of Elections Commissioner Audrey Miles, of Brigantine, has been nominated as deputy superintendent of elections for the county.

Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman said Gov. Phil Murphy nominated Miles, who is also vice chair of the Atlantic County Democrats. Suleiman will nominate her successor on the Board of Elections if the state Senate votes to accept her nomination.

"She's been a great partner and friend," Suleiman said. "She will do great."

Tuesday is the next meeting of the board and is also the annual reorganization meeting where the chairperson is determined by vote.

The county Board of Commissioners last year passed an ordinance to establish a deputy superintendent of elections position. Under state law, the deputy must be of the opposite political party from the superintendent.

Atlantic County Superintendent Maureen Bugdon is a Republican.

Atlantic City's new wards much like the old ones ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Ward Commission on Tuesday night chose one of the options …

The superintendent’s office handles voter registration, voter roll accuracy, voting machine purchasing and security, provisional paper ballots cast the day of the election and more.

Changes in state law earlier this year allowed a county the size of Atlantic to employ a deputy superintendent, largely because early voting and other changes in how elections are run have increased the workload on the office.

Miles works as relationship manager at Hanlon Investment Management in Egg Harbor Township, where she has worked for 16 years. She holds a bachelor's degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

She and husband Bernard have three adult children and one grandson.

Biden appoints Asselta

Vineland native Jane Asselta will leave her job as vice president of the Southern New Jersey Development Council after President Joe Biden appointed her New Jersey state director for rural development.

Atlantic County elections board splits over early voting site The Atlantic County Board of Elections agreed at a meeting Tuesday night on four of the five…

USDA Rural Development, part of the Department of Agriculture, provides loans and grants to expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.

She will be the first woman to hold the position, according to the SNJDC.

“I am honored to be appointed by President Biden and grateful for the privilege to serve the rural towns, residents and businesses in Northwestern and Southern New Jersey,” said Asselta, of Haddon Township, Camden County.

The SNJDC, based in Turnersville, Gloucester County, is a nonprofit economic development-lobbying organization that promotes responsible economic development in South Jersey.

Kim to hold Ukraine town hall

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd, will hold an online town hall at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and hear from Burlington and Ocean county residents about issues of concern to them.

Pre-registration is required at kim.house.gov/live.

“I know many of us are watching the events unfolding in Ukraine with tremendous sadness, frustration, and concern about what the future might hold,” Kim said. “I look forward to discussing what I’m doing in Congress to mitigate wider conflict and support Ukrainians as they fight back against Russian aggression."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.