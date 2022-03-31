 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
POLITICAL BRIEFS

Political Briefs: Audrey Miles new deputy election superintendent

  • 0

Audrey Miles, of Brigantine, was approved by the state Senate as deputy superintendent of elections for Atlantic County during the Legislature's session last week.

Miles had been a Democratic member of the county Board of Elections but resigned effective last Thursday, said board Chair Lynn Caterson. She will start as deputy superintendent April 18.

The county Board of Commissioners last year passed an ordinance to establish a deputy superintendent of elections position. Under state law, the deputy must be of the opposite political party from the superintendent.

Atlantic County Superintendent Maureen Bugdon is a Republican.

The superintendent’s office handles voter registration, voter roll accuracy, voting machine purchasing and security, provisional paper ballots cast the day of the election and more.

Changes in state law earlier this year allowed a county the size of Atlantic to employ a deputy superintendent, largely because early voting and other changes in how elections are run have increased the workload on the office.

People are also reading…

Armato nominated to substance abuse panel: Former Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, was nominated to the Governor's Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

The Buena resident has been a strong advocate for support for those facing substance abuse issues. His son Derek died of an overdose in 2020 at age 50.

Governor signs pay raise for poll workers: Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed legislation (A208) to increase pay for New Jersey’s election workers.

It raises pay from $200 per day to $300 per day and appropriates $7 million to the Department of State to pay for the increase.

The bill also increases the maximum hourly rate for election workers serving at a school election held at a time other than the general election, from $14.29 to $21.43 per hour.

Food banks get reprieve from plastic bag ban: Food banks and pantries will get an additional six months to stop using plastic bags for clients' food, after Murphy signed A2065 into law Friday.

The bill also appropriates $600,000 to give food banks reusable bags to begin using.

In November 2020, Murphy signed into law a plastic bag ban, and the law gave stores until May 4 to prepare for the change. Larger grocery stores will also no longer be able to use paper bags, under the law.

Get ready for June 7 primary: The Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections and Commissioner of Registration is reminding voters to register, check and/or update their voter registration information prior to New Jersey election deadlines.

May 17 is the registration deadline for new voters who would like to vote in the New Jersey primary election. 

U.S. citizens who are 18 as of June 7 and who have lived in Atlantic County for at least 30 days prior to that date may register.

“The simplest way to make sure you’re all set is to visit the website www.vote.nj.gov," said Bugdon. For more information, contact the superintendent’s office at 609-645-5882.

+1 
Audrey Miles, of Brigantine

Miles

 Michelle Brunetti Post
+1 
John Armato

Armato

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pluto is covered in 'cryovolcanoes,' giant mountains that spew slushy ice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News