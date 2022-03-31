Political Briefs: Audrey Miles new deputy election superintendent

Audrey Miles, of Brigantine, was approved by the state Senate as deputy superintendent of elections for Atlantic County during the Legislature's session last week.

Miles had been a Democratic member of the county Board of Elections but resigned effective last Thursday, said board Chair Lynn Caterson. She will start as deputy superintendent April 18.

The county Board of Commissioners last year passed an ordinance to establish a deputy superintendent of elections position. Under state law, the deputy must be of the opposite political party from the superintendent.

Atlantic County Superintendent Maureen Bugdon is a Republican.

The superintendent’s office handles voter registration, voter roll accuracy, voting machine purchasing and security, provisional paper ballots cast the day of the election and more.

Changes in state law earlier this year allowed a county the size of Atlantic to employ a deputy superintendent, largely because early voting and other changes in how elections are run have increased the workload on the office.

Armato nominated to substance abuse panel: Former Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, was nominated to the Governor's Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

The Buena resident has been a strong advocate for support for those facing substance abuse issues. His son Derek died of an overdose in 2020 at age 50.

Governor signs pay raise for poll workers: Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed legislation (A208) to increase pay for New Jersey’s election workers.

It raises pay from $200 per day to $300 per day and appropriates $7 million to the Department of State to pay for the increase.

The bill also increases the maximum hourly rate for election workers serving at a school election held at a time other than the general election, from $14.29 to $21.43 per hour.

Food banks get reprieve from plastic bag ban: Food banks and pantries will get an additional six months to stop using plastic bags for clients' food, after Murphy signed A2065 into law Friday.

The bill also appropriates $600,000 to give food banks reusable bags to begin using.

In November 2020, Murphy signed into law a plastic bag ban, and the law gave stores until May 4 to prepare for the change. Larger grocery stores will also no longer be able to use paper bags, under the law.

Get ready for June 7 primary: The Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections and Commissioner of Registration is reminding voters to register, check and/or update their voter registration information prior to New Jersey election deadlines.

May 17 is the registration deadline for new voters who would like to vote in the New Jersey primary election.

U.S. citizens who are 18 as of June 7 and who have lived in Atlantic County for at least 30 days prior to that date may register.

“The simplest way to make sure you’re all set is to visit the website www.vote.nj.gov," said Bugdon. For more information, contact the superintendent’s office at 609-645-5882.

