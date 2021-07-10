Political briefs: Are teens ready to work 50 hours a week?

Teenagers, take note: New Jersey's businesses are counting on you working long hours this summer.
The New Jersey Business and Industry Association celebrated the recent signing of a bill into law that permits minors ages 16 to 18 to work up to 50 hours a week during the summer.
Sponsored by Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, A-5898/S-3963 allows the longer hours if the teen has written permission from a parent or guardian. The timing is restricted to between the last day of the teen's school year and Labor Day.
Previously, minors were capped at working 40 hours per week.
“The expansion of worker hours for certain teenage workers gives employers much-needed flexibility when they need it most," said NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka. "It will enable them to fill the gaps left by non-returning workers, with plenty of time left on the clock for the summer tourism season."
Candidates flush with funds after primary
Primary candidates have $10.5 million left unspent that can be moved into their general election funds, according to post-election reports filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.
Incumbents have more than 91% of the leftover cash — $9.6 million versus $920,556 for challengers, ELEC reported.
At the same point in 2019, candidates had just $3.4 million left, ELEC said. That year, only Assembly members ran, except for one special Senate election. This year, both the Assembly and Senate are on the ballot.
The $37.3 million raised by candidates for the 2021 primary was the most ever in dollars unadjusted for inflation, but it was relatively modest if totals from previous years are stated in today’s dollars, ELEC said.
Independent spending by special interests in legislative primaries reached a new high in 2021 at just over $2 million. The total towers over the miniscule $15,000 spent during the 2019 legislative primary elections, and most was spent in North Jersey districts.
Democrats, who have made up the legislative majority since 2001, spent four times more than Republicans on the primary — $21.4 million versus $5.3 million — and finished with $8.3 million versus $2.3 million for Republicans.
Blasts from the past
The grandsons of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and of FDR's 1941-45 Vice President Harry A. Wallace are showing their progressive bona fides by speaking out for the American Jobs Act as a way to address structural racism and economic inequality.
James Roosevelt Jr., of Boston, and Scott Wallace, of Philadelphia, said last week they want to see urgent action to tackle long-term unemployment and underemployment through a new subsidized jobs program as part of the American Jobs Act.
Also called the federal infrastructure bill, Roosevelt and Wallace said it would target workforce development in underserved communities.
“FDR believed that a job was central to a worker’s dignity. While he sought to ensure that Americans would have food, clothing and housing when they didn’t have a job, he never lost sight of the need to create and preserve jobs for all Americans,” Roosevelt said.
Henry Wallace also was the presidential nominee of the left-wing Progressive Party in the 1948 election.
“It’s time to restore the principle that government can and must be a force for good in the lives of ordinary Americans,” Scott Wallace said.
