Political briefs: Are teens ready to work 50 hours a week?

At the same point in 2019, candidates had just $3.4 million left, ELEC said. That year, only Assembly members ran, except for one special Senate election. This year, both the Assembly and Senate are on the ballot.

The $37.3 million raised by candidates for the 2021 primary was the most ever in dollars unadjusted for inflation, but it was relatively modest if totals from previous years are stated in today’s dollars, ELEC said.

Independent spending by special interests in legislative primaries reached a new high in 2021 at just over $2 million. The total towers over the miniscule $15,000 spent during the 2019 legislative primary elections, and most was spent in North Jersey districts.

Democrats, who have made up the legislative majority since 2001, spent four times more than Republicans on the primary — $21.4 million versus $5.3 million — and finished with $8.3 million versus $2.3 million for Republicans.

