Political Briefs: Activists continue to pressure Atlantic County regarding child sex abuse case

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners may have a resolution ready for consideration Feb. 15 that addresses a child sex abuse case involving an Atlantic City School District substitute teacher, according to Commissioner Frank X. Balles.

Balles made the remarks Tuesday at the most recent board meeting, when several political activists and a foster mother again asked the Atlantic County commissioners to demand the state take further action on the Kayan Frazier case.

The group also made the request at a previous meeting.

Frazier pleaded guilty in February 2021 to one federal count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography, and in July was sentenced to 20 years and one month in federal prison.

The group wants the board to pass a resolution demanding a state investigation of how the abuse happened, and how the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency hired Frazier as a caseworker after Frazier was fired from Atlantic City schools for inappropriate behavior with students outside of school hours.

They also asked that the resolution demand that state charges be brought against Frazier, to keep him in jail longer.