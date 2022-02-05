Political Briefs: Activists continue to pressure Atlantic County regarding child sex abuse case

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners may have a resolution ready for consideration Feb. 15 that addresses a child sex abuse case involving an Atlantic City School District substitute teacher, according to Commissioner Frank X. Balles.
Balles made the remarks Tuesday at the most recent board meeting, when several political activists and a foster mother again asked the Atlantic County commissioners to demand the state take further action on the Kayan Frazier case.
The group also made the request at a previous meeting.
Frazier pleaded guilty in February 2021 to one federal count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography, and in July was sentenced to 20 years and one month in federal prison.
The group wants the board to pass a resolution demanding a state investigation of how the abuse happened, and how the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency hired Frazier as a caseworker after Frazier was fired from Atlantic City schools for inappropriate behavior with students outside of school hours.
They also asked that the resolution demand that state charges be brought against Frazier, to keep him in jail longer.
CWA endorses 9 in NJ congressional races
The Communications Workers of America announced endorsements for the 2022 congressional races in New Jersey on Friday, but did not endorse U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, or anyone running against him.
CWA, which mainly represents government workers, endorsed eight sitting Democratic members of Congress representing New Jersey. They are Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-12th; Donald Norcross, D-1st; Andy Kim, D-3rd; Frank Pallone, D-6th; Tom Malinowski, D-7th; Bill Pascrell, D-9th; Donald Payne Jr., D-10th; and Mikie Sherrill, D-11th.
The union also endorsed Rob Menendez for Congress in the Democratic primary for the 8th Congressional District. Menendez is the son of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.
“New Jersey is fortunate to have an impressive delegation of men and women who stand with working families and stand up for our Union’s values,” said Fran Ehret, CWA NJ state director. “We enthusiastically back these pro-union candidates."
The CWA says it represents more than 70,000 working families in New Jersey, including more than 40,000 state workers, 15,000 county and municipal workers, and thousands of workers in the telecommunications, airlines, health care and direct care industries.
NJ GOP starts 'Give It Back' campaign
State Senate Republicans have started a "Tell Gov. Murphy to Give it Back!" petition campaign, which as of Friday had been signed almost 1,500 times.
"Governor Murphy has taken too much from New Jerseyans since the start of the pandemic," the petition reads. "(He) took an extra $3 billion in taxes from New Jerseyans that the State wasn't expecting and doesn't need. GIVE IT BACK!"
It then accuses Murphy of taking power from "the people and their elected legislators by granting himself emergency powers and ruling by executive order" and says he took more, including parental rights through mask mandates for children.
