Political Briefs: 2019 election pointed to this year's red wave, report says

The red wave that hit New Jersey in this year's legislative races had its birth in the much quieter and less expensive 2019 legislative election, according to a new report by the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.
The report said the 2019 legislative election was the least costly legislative election in about 10 years, costing $30.9 million spent by candidates and special interest groups. By contrast the 2021 election cost $71 million.
“Politically, the 2019 election featured a welcome win for Republicans, who seized back the state Senate and two Assembly seats in the First Legislative District,” said Joseph Donohue, ELEC’s Deputy Director and author of the report. “It marked the first time since 2009 that Republicans had added legislative seats."
The 1st Legislative District state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, was elected along with his running mates Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Eric Simonsen, both R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. All three were re-elected this year.
Donohue called it "the first wave of a political shift that struck even harder in the recent 2021 election." Republicans added one Senate seat overall, and six more Assembly seats, he said, with most-talked-about wins in the 2nd and 3rd districts.
Among those losing their seats were state Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem; and Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic.
Sweeney lost to Republican Edward Durr, a truck driver who had never before been elected to any office.
Armato lost re-election and Mazzeo lost his bid for the state Senate seat in the state's 2nd legislative district to Sen. Select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic.
In 2022, Democrats will go from holding 25 to 24 of the 40 seats in the Senate, and 52 to 46 of the 80 seats in the Assembly.
Greenwald bill would use federal money to replenish unemployment fund
Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, D-Burlington, Camden, introduced a bill Thursday to require the state to use federal American Rescue Plan Act relief dollars to replenish the unemployment compensation fund devastated by high joblessness during the COVID pandemic, New Jersey Assembly Democrats said.
From March 2020 to September 2021, 1.6 million New Jersey claimants received almost $35 billion in unemployment benefits, the state has said. While most came from federal programs, nearly $9 billion came from the state, which used federal loans to bolster its funds.
On Oct. 1, employer UI taxes went up by $252 million, angering many business owners hit hard by the pandemic, since Gov. Phil Murphy could have used federal relief dollars to avoid it. The DOL has estimated the tax increases could rise to $296.6 million in Fiscal Year 2023 and $336.4 million in FY 2024 without the bill.
Republicans oppose bill to limit ratepayer advocate
Sen. Tony Bucco, R-Morris, Somerset, this week accused Gov. Phil Murphy and Democrats in the Legislature of colluding to reduce scrutiny of the administration’s "absurdly expensive" green energy plans for New Jersey through a new bill changing the job of the ratepayer advocate.
A new bill introduced Dec. 2 and sponsored by Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, Somerset, and Linda Greenstein, D-Mercer, Middlesex (S-4214), would reduce the consideration the state Rate Counsel must give to the cost of a proposal when representing the public interest.
Instead, the legislation instructs the Rate Counsel to focus on expected climate and environmental benefits of any proposal, even if it would drive up utility rates or other costs to consumers.
Bucco said independent analysts estimate the total cost as high as $525 billion, or tens of thousands of dollars per household.
