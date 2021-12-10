Political Briefs: 2019 election pointed to this year's red wave, report says

The red wave that hit New Jersey in this year's legislative races had its birth in the much quieter and less expensive 2019 legislative election, according to a new report by the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.

The report said the 2019 legislative election was the least costly legislative election in about 10 years, costing $30.9 million spent by candidates and special interest groups. By contrast the 2021 election cost $71 million.

“Politically, the 2019 election featured a welcome win for Republicans, who seized back the state Senate and two Assembly seats in the First Legislative District,” said Joseph Donohue, ELEC’s Deputy Director and author of the report. “It marked the first time since 2009 that Republicans had added legislative seats."

The 1st Legislative District state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, was elected along with his running mates Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Eric Simonsen, both R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. All three were re-elected this year.