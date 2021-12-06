Polistina to oppose casino PILOT bill citing OLS report showing loss of tax revenue

The committee meets 1 p.m. in the Statehouse in Trenton.

Mayor Small, Judge Perskie say changes in PILOT bill will benefit Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — The city will benefit financially if a bill passes to amend casino payments …

The bill, S4007, is sponsored by state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland.

It was introduced June 28 and passed out of the Senate Community and Urban Affairs committee last month, but several members and Chairman Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, said much more information on the bill’s details was needed before they could vote for its final passage on the Senate floor.

An Assembly version was introduced in May by Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic.

Last week, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city will benefit financially if S4007 passes, even though sports and internet betting would be removed from the calculations for how much casinos would pay.

Small and his adviser, former Superior Court Judge Steven Perskie, did not provide any financial analysis or budget estimates. The city splits the payment with the county and the city school district.

“At first blush it brings (PILOT) revenues down to $110 million,” Small said of what would be the base PILOT payment for 2022 in the bill. That’s compared with a high of $150 million in 2020.