Polistina to donate '21 Senate salary to charity if Mazzeo helps him get sworn in soon

State Sen. President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, has so far declined to call the Senate back into session for the swearing in, and has refused to comment about it to The Press.

Polistina threw some jabs, too, at the Mazzeo team over a Tweet they sent suggesting Polistina can't wait to start collecting a Senate salary.

"He doesn't care about your checkbook, he's worried about his bank account," the Tweet from the Mazzeo campaign said.

Polistina called Mazzeo and his running mates "children masquerading as elected officials" in response to the Tweet.

While the Senate will not be meeting, Polistina has said it is important he be sworn in, so he can provide constituent services for the next several months.

Earlier in the week, Polistina said the state Senate should be in session and working on issues related to the COVID-19 epidemic, rather than allowing the governor to make sweeping policies on mask mandates for school children.

"People have very strong feelings on both sides of that issue," Polistina said. "The Legislature is a co-equal branch of government."

Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, has no plans to call the Senate back into session, he told Polistina last week.