Polistina to donate '21 Senate salary to charity if Mazzeo helps him get sworn in soon

State Sen. designee Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, has offered to donate his 2021 Senate salary to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, if Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, and his running mates convince the Senate president to swear in Polistina.
"This is pretty simple stuff. They can either stand with their party bosses or be responsible for over $10,000 being donated to help the children of Atlantic City," Polistina said in a Friday statement. "All they need to do is find the courage to do the right thing for their constituents.”
Mazzeo's team referred questions to Campaign Manager Paul Weborg, who called Polistina's offer a stunt.
"Vince Polistina wants the rules changed just for him," Weborg said Friday. "The only thing worse than a self-serving politician is one who uses children as political pawns."
Polistina and Mazzeo are competing for election to the state Senate in November, but Polistina was selected recently by Atlantic County Republicans to fill the unexpired term of State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, in the interim. Brown resigned July 19 to take a job as Gov. Phil Murphy's senior adviser in Atlantic City.
Mazzeo is running with Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick. They referred questions to Weborg, who said it was a shame Polistina won't use money from his own pocket "for this stunt."
State Sen. President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, has so far declined to call the Senate back into session for the swearing in, and has refused to comment about it to The Press.
Polistina threw some jabs, too, at the Mazzeo team over a Tweet they sent suggesting Polistina can't wait to start collecting a Senate salary.
"He doesn't care about your checkbook, he's worried about his bank account," the Tweet from the Mazzeo campaign said.
Polistina called Mazzeo and his running mates "children masquerading as elected officials" in response to the Tweet.
While the Senate will not be meeting, Polistina has said it is important he be sworn in, so he can provide constituent services for the next several months.
Earlier in the week, Polistina said the state Senate should be in session and working on issues related to the COVID-19 epidemic, rather than allowing the governor to make sweeping policies on mask mandates for school children.
"People have very strong feelings on both sides of that issue," Polistina said. "The Legislature is a co-equal branch of government."
Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, has no plans to call the Senate back into session, he told Polistina last week.
"We had a cordial conversation," Polistina said of his talk with Sweeney. "His point was ... he doesn’t see a reason to go back. But people are calling me looking for help with unemployment and ... yelling about masks. It would be appropriate for the Senate to have sessions on that stuff that has generated a lot of angst among the public."
Polistina has said he will seek swearing in by an alternative method, such as through a judge. The Senate is adjourned from June until after the November election.
"People don’t want decisions like that coming down from a single person," Polistina said. "He is making a decision that affects kids and parents across the state."
