Polistina running mates Guardian, Swift in 2nd Legislative District race
Polistina running mates Guardian, Swift in 2nd Legislative District race

State Senate candidate Vince Polistina on Thursday his Assembly running mates in this year's legislative election.

"I believe that Don Guardian, Claire Swift and I are the best candidates for the 2021, District 2 election and am extremely excited to try to help them secure the nomination from our County Committee members," Polistina said in a news release.

The former Assemblyman announced his candidacy after incumbent state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said last week he would not run for reelection.

Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, praised all the GOP contenders and said he'd be proud to run with any of them. The other two are Atlantic County Commissioner John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township; and Atlantic City Councilman Jesse Kurtz.

"I cannot praise everyone enough for the desire to get involved in politics and serve their local community," Polistina said.

But he said he, former Atlantic City Mayor Guardian and attorney and former Deputy Attorney General Swift, of Northfield, "will bring different backgrounds, diverse experience and complementary views that I believe will serve the residents of District 2 the best."

Polistina formed the engineering firm Polistina & Associates in 2003. He was elected to the Assembly in District 2, which covers most of Atlantic County, from 2008 to 2012.

He was defeated in a 2011 challenge to incumbent Democrat state Sen. Jim Whelan, a former Atlantic City mayor and assemblyman.

