Polistina leads in Atlantic County state Senate race

Republican Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, was leading conservative lawyer Seth Grossman after Tuesday's primary election to be the party's nominee for state Senate in Legislative District 2.

"Tonight the voters of Atlantic County sent a clear message about the kind of Republican they want leading our ticket," said Polistina, the owner of an engineering firm. "Now, it's the time for our party to come together and defeat Vince Mazzeo and the increasingly radical Phil Murphy Democrats this November."

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, will be the Democrats' nominee for state Senate in the district. Mazzeo had no primary opponent.

With 91 of 121 voting districts reported about 10:30 p.m., Polistina had about 70% of the 6,144 Republican machine votes cast in LD2, according to the Atlantic County Clerk's Office. Polistina also had 904 votes by mail to 410 for Grossman, said Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.

Countywide, 102 of 151 districts had reported by 10:30 p.m. and 13,974 machine votes from both parties had been counted.

Polistina had focused on economic growth while Grossman, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, had made combating "woke mandates" a central part of his campaign.