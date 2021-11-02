Polistina and team sweep the LD2 race, Dems concede

State Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and his Assembly running mates were in the lead against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, and his team, and the Democrats conceded late Tuesday night.

Polistina celebrated at the GOP party at Linwood Country Club, and gave a speech about 10:30 p.m. celebrating his win and thanking his supporters and family.

“At the end of the day, all politics are local and local communities and local candidates are what helped to pull this off, so thank you all of you,” he said.

At the Democratic party at Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield, the mood was somber, as candidates and party leaders huddled in what they called the “war room” to compile numbers.

At about 11 p.m. the state and county candidates came out and, one by one, conceded their loss — with the exception of 3rd district county commissioner candidate Thelma Witherspoon, who said her race remained too close to call.

“Obviously this isn't a night we hoped to have. We had a lot of national headwinds going against us, and state headwinds,” said Democratic county Chair Mike Suleiman to the crowd of about 100. “We should have no regrets, we ran a great race.”