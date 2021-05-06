Pleasantville's City Council passes budget with no tax rate increase

PLEASANTVILLE — In an effort to recognize the financial struggles many residents have experienced in the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials and municipal department heads crafted a budget intended to keep the tax rate steady.
City Council voted 6-1 to approve a 2021 municipal budget that will not increase the property tax rate over last year, Mayor Judy Ward said. Councilwoman Carla Thomas cast the lone "no" vote.
The city's budget does not includes taxes paid to the local school district, the county or other local taxing entities.
Ward said she was "very ecstatic" about the first budget approved while she has been mayor. "Hopefully next year, we can do the same or not much more."
Ward took office as the city's first woman mayor Jan. 1, after serving 15 years on council.
PLEASANTVILLE — Construction on a 180-unit market-rate rental housing development overlookin…
Under the $30.49 million budget, the city will receive $431,000 from the state to cover pandemic-related expenses, said Barry E. Ludy, chief financial officer.
The city saved money last year by not opening the recreation center, not having summer camps, not paying for crossing guards because school was virtual and not hiring temporary summer help in public works, Ludy said.
There will be no summer camp or temporary help hired for public works this year, Ward said.
The city did decide to borrow $1.2 million short term to compensate for lost revenue and increased expenses, Ludy said. The money will be paid back over five years starting next year.
The city anticipated $6 million in revenue last year but received $5.4 million, falling $600,000 short due to a lack of court taxes, a decrease in hotel taxes and other reasons, Ludy said. There has been a $300,000 reduction in spending this year compared to last year.
ATLANTIC CITY — Michael Wright has come a long way from the student he was just a few years ago.
"Taxpayers in Pleasantville were hit hard by COVID," Ludy said, adding the tax rate would have increased if the city did not do short-term borrowing.
In developing this year's budget, department heads were instructed to buy only what was needed, and they had their operating budgets cuts by 10%, Ludy said.
With the average city house assessed at $122,000, a homeowner would pay $3,660 in municipal taxes this year, Ludy said. The city's total assessed value is $780 million, down $4 million from last year due to successful tax appeals.
Medical costs increased 2%, Ludy said. Pension costs for police and firefighters rose by $400,000, and they went up by $100,000 for the rest of the city employees.
The city employs 195 people, and no additional full-time hires will be made this year, Ludy said. The city replaced a couple of people in public works, a couple of police officers moved from part time to to full time, and a part-time officer has been added to patrol the Main Street business district.
Making a garden inclusive to people with all types of disabilities is not difficult to do an…
"There will be no changes in service," Ludy said.
City Administrator Linda D. Peyton said one of the things the city needs to do is increase its commercial ratable base, so homeowners carry less of the financial burden of the running of the city.
Peyton did not mention any specific projects, but there is talk of a construction debris trash transfer facility at Washington Avenue and Devins Lane, and construction of a 180-unit, market-rate rental housing development overlooking the bay at the former city high school site may start at the end of the year.
"We are certainly always pleased when we can have a budget that doesn't cause any hardship to the community," Peyton said.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.