Pleasantville's City Council passes budget with no tax rate increase

The city did decide to borrow $1.2 million short term to compensate for lost revenue and increased expenses, Ludy said. The money will be paid back over five years starting next year.

The city anticipated $6 million in revenue last year but received $5.4 million, falling $600,000 short due to a lack of court taxes, a decrease in hotel taxes and other reasons, Ludy said. There has been a $300,000 reduction in spending this year compared to last year.

"Taxpayers in Pleasantville were hit hard by COVID," Ludy said, adding the tax rate would have increased if the city did not do short-term borrowing.

In developing this year's budget, department heads were instructed to buy only what was needed, and they had their operating budgets cuts by 10%, Ludy said.

With the average city house assessed at $122,000, a homeowner would pay $3,660 in municipal taxes this year, Ludy said. The city's total assessed value is $780 million, down $4 million from last year due to successful tax appeals.

Medical costs increased 2%, Ludy said. Pension costs for police and firefighters rose by $400,000, and they went up by $100,000 for the rest of the city employees.