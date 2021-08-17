Pleasantville votes against syringe access programs in the city

PLEASANTVILLE — City Council voted Monday to prohibit syringe access programs from operating within the community, days after Gov. Phil Murphy's administration announced its support of programs and resources helping those struggling with addiction across the state.
The seven-member council's decision was unanimous.
Some residents attended the meeting because they'd been hearing rumors the city will receive a syringe access program after Atlantic City voted last month to repeal the resort's 14-year-old clean syringe exchange program.
Marvin Royal, a city resident, was the only member of the public to address council on the subject.
Royal said that even though there is an epidemic of drug use in the city, the movement of a branch of the John Brooks Recovery Center in 2016 to the community caught residents off guard.
Royal's concerns about the possible existence of a syringe access program in the city included the impact on local children and the residents' quality of life.
"It's something we cannot afford to have. I'm asking in all fairness that you oppose this," Royal said to the applause of the residents gathered in the municipal court.
Before the vote, city Administrator Linda D. Peyton told council members that the city's Public Safety Committee was not interested in any syringe access programs.
"The state supersedes local," Peyton said. "There are nonprofits looking at the program, who are established in the city of Pleasantville."
Willie Francois, senior pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville, has been a vocal supporter of needle exchange programs, particularly the one in Atlantic City.
"Any city that abandons its responsibility to care for the most vulnerable citizens is sinful, that is a sinful act," Francois said Tuesday. "We expect our government to not only protect those who they deem worthy, but to also make sure our sisters and brothers who are dealing with substance issues know they have people who are interested in protecting their rights and their lives."
Jenna Mellor, executive director the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition, said the key to ending the overdose crisis is to protect and expand services like needle exchanges, not restrict them.
"This is yet another example of how New Jersey's outdated syringe access law lets politics get in the way of public health," Mellor said.
On the heels of Atlantic City Council ordering the closure of its clean syringe exchange program last month, Murphy's administration announced its support of legislation that would preserve and expand harm reduction centers statewide.
The Atlantic City program, which will run until Oct. 21 out of the Oasis Drop-In Center on Tennessee Avenue, allows people to exchange dirty needles for clean ones in addition to other resources and services.
The state legislation, sponsored by Sen. Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen, would amend current law to allow the Department of Health to independently establish harm reduction centers and needle exchange programs.
Additionally, the law would eliminate municipalities' ability to shutter needle exchange programs.
Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver has called upon elected officials to prioritize the legislation to continue fighting infectious diseases such as AIDS. Judy Persichilli, the state's health commissioner, has also announced her support of the initiative.
Syringe exchanges are a “critical component” of Murphy’s strategy to combat the opioid crisis, Oliver said in a statement last week.
The Atlantic City program is one of seven in the state, along with programs in Asbury Park, Camden, Jersey City, Newark, Paterson and Trenton.
The first needle exchange program in the country was started in San Francisco in 1988.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 years of research since then have shown such programs are cost-effective, help reduce drug overdoses and encourage users to seek treatment.
Many point to the needle exchange program in Scott County, Indiana, as proof of how effective syringe access programs can also be for fighting infectious disease.
In 2015, the county was the site of the worst drug-fueled HIV outbreak in American history with 235 new infections occurring in just one year.
Mike Pence, then governor of Indiana, hesitantly approved a needle exchange program due to the public health emergency, and by 2020, there was a single new HIV case in the entire county.
Research from the CDC also shows exchange programs do not lead to more needles being discarded around communities. Officials from the AIDS Alliance said Atlantic City’s needle exchange program garnered a 98% return rate.
