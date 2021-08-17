Pleasantville votes against syringe access programs in the city

"The state supersedes local," Peyton said. "There are nonprofits looking at the program, who are established in the city of Pleasantville."

Willie Francois, senior pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville, has been a vocal supporter of needle exchange programs, particularly the one in Atlantic City.

Millville man admits methamphetamine distribution CAMDEN — A Cumberland County man admitted Monday his role in a conspiracy to distribute meth…

"Any city that abandons its responsibility to care for the most vulnerable citizens is sinful, that is a sinful act," Francois said Tuesday. "We expect our government to not only protect those who they deem worthy, but to also make sure our sisters and brothers who are dealing with substance issues know they have people who are interested in protecting their rights and their lives."

Jenna Mellor, executive director the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition, said the key to ending the overdose crisis is to protect and expand services like needle exchanges, not restrict them.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is yet another example of how New Jersey's outdated syringe access law lets politics get in the way of public health," Mellor said.

On the heels of Atlantic City Council ordering the closure of its clean syringe exchange program last month, Murphy's administration announced its support of legislation that would preserve and expand harm reduction centers statewide.