Pleasantville to receive assistance for municipal water project

PLEASANTVILLE — New Jersey American Water awarded technical assistance to complete a municipal water project in the city, officials said Thursday.
“We work to protect the viability, integrity and resiliency of water supplies and water and wastewater infrastructure in our service areas that are vulnerable to droughts, floods and extreme weather events,” said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water, in a news release. “This work will help advance Pleasantville’s knowledge of their local water system.”
Sustainable Jersey, which will aid the city in the process, said common issues municipalities face when it comes to water include flooding, degraded water bodies unsafe for fishing and swimming, and drinking water.
“The added threat of climate change to already stressed systems serves as a strong reminder that preparations today to ensure future well-being is time well spent,” said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey. “Municipalities can play a significant role in creating a holistic and sustainable water system. One way to identify the key water issues that Pleasantville and other towns face is through the completion of their Municipal Water Story.”
A municipal water story explains the movement and distribution of water within a given town.
Last month, City Council voted on a measure to boost sustainable energy. One of the hopes was to improve its water-management systems. Sustainable Jersey awards certification after evaluating municipalities on several metrics. It gauges how closely a municipality meets its standards using a point-based scale, requires them to form a municipal green team and to take certain actions in different sustainability categories.
Sustainable Jersey plans to coach a local green team of volunteers and municipal staff. “The Pleasantville Green Team has done a wonderful job reaching out and providing information to the community about sustainability issues,” Mayor Judy Ward said. “We look forward to working with New Jersey American Water and Sustainable Jersey on this effort.”
