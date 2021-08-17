Pleasantville residents let City Council know they do not want transfer station

PLEASANTVILLE — Community residents showed up in force Monday night to reiterate their objection to a proposed construction debris transfer station even though it was not City Council’s agenda.

Council already voted 5-2 last month to support the redevelopment project, but the proposed transfer station was the main thing on residents’ minds.

David Callaway, who lives here, told council that residents would fight the project.

“You know we don’t want it,” Callaway said. “I know this isn’t good for Pleasantville.”

There will be a recall petition for the council members who voted for the transfer station who have been elected for more than a year, Callaway said. He also said Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest D. Coursey, who represents the city, is worthy of being recalled because he was not fighting against the transfer station.

“Stop lying to people,” Callaway told council to the applause of residents.

More than one resident came in front of council and asked about the status of the project.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}