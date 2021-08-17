 Skip to main content
Pleasantville residents let City Council know they do not want transfer station
Pleasantville residents let City Council know they do not want transfer station

PLEASANTVILLE — Community residents showed up in force Monday night to reiterate their objection to a proposed construction debris transfer station even though it was not City Council’s agenda.

Council already voted 5-2 last month to support the redevelopment project, but the proposed transfer station was the main thing on residents’ minds.

David Callaway, who lives here, told council that residents would fight the project.

“You know we don’t want it,” Callaway said. “I know this isn’t good for Pleasantville.”

There will be a recall petition for the council members who voted for the transfer station who have been elected for more than a year, Callaway said. He also said Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest D. Coursey, who represents the city, is worthy of being recalled because he was not fighting against the transfer station.

“Stop lying to people,” Callaway told council to the applause of residents.

More than one resident came in front of council and asked about the status of the project.

City Administrator Linda D. Peyton said the project’s next step is to have its site plan reviewed by the city’s Planning Board. The project also has to receive approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The transfer station also has to be signed off on by the Atlantic County Solid Waste Advisory Commission and the county Board of Commissioners.

Council came under blistering criticism from residents, but when told that the transfer station was a health issue by a member of the public, council President Ricky Cistrunk said this will be an enclosed facility that will only handle concrete, steel, glass and wood.

“I have been here for the grind. I don’t take it lightly,” Cistrunk said before the meeting ended.

Mayor Judy Ward said her administration and council are criticized by residents saying that taxes are too high, but they are also criticized when they try to stabilize ratables with projects such as the transfer station.

“We try to make the best decisions we can,” Ward said. “Galloway Township, Egg Harbor Township, they have have shopping centers. We don’t have that in Pleasantville.”

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

