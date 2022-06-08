Pleasantville Democratic primaries hanging on mail-in ballots, early votes

PLEASANTVILLE — Voters are still awaiting the results of the 2022 Democratic primary elections for City Council.
The race for a 2nd Ward council seat had Councilman Victor Carmona face off against Pleasantville Board of Education member Julio Sanchez. As of Wednesday afternoon, Carmona was leading with 142 election-day votes to Sanchez’s 135. The mail-in and early-vote ballots, which have swung previous elections in Pleasantville, were still outstanding.
Sanchez, a retired firefighter and an Army veteran, said he believed he was putting up a “respectable fight” and was still awaiting the final results.
Carmona did not respond to an email request for comment sent to him Wednesday afternoon.
There was no incumbent in the race for a 1st Ward council seat. James Barclay had gotten 86 election-day votes. He was leading against Cory Young and Richard Norris, who had 61 and 51 votes, respectively.
Barclay expressed optimism Wednesday even as he waited on final results from mail-in and absentee ballots. A Liberian immigrant, Barclay said he wanted to work to facilitate more democratic participation and get the people involved in city government. He said he was also working with the Atlantic City branch of the NAACP to help give immigrants an opportunity to get involved with the organization.
“No matter what the final result will look like, I will continue working for the people of Pleasantville,” Barclay said.
Norris and Young could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
There was no Republican primary candidate for council.
