PLEASANTVILLE — With few competitive races in Atlantic County, eyes are focused on a contest between an experienced politician and businesswoman and a local activist.

City Councilwoman Joanne Famularo will face a Democratic primary challenge next week from Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez for her seat representing the 2nd Ward.

The race comes as the city grapples with a sewer system and roads in need of repair, along with rising taxes.

Famularo, 67, has been involved in city politics and government for much of the past 16 years. She was first elected to the Board of Education in 2007, saying she came in as “a complete outsider” to the political scene. She served for six years in the position, with two years as board vice president, before leaving the board in 2013 and was appointed to the city Planning Board around 2015. She was elected to City Council in 2020.

She is also a businesswoman, having run Deli du Jour in the city for 23 years.

Famularo has centered her campaign on how her career in politics and business has made her a familiar and trusted figure around whom the city could unify. She cites her support for events such as the city’s National Night Out and a series of votes she took on controversial topics over the past year.

“My campaign message is one of inclusiveness,” Famularo said. “And people know me, and for 20-some years they’ve known me and they know what I’m about.”

Moreno-Rodriguez, 29, is a community organizer who has taken on a series of leadership roles among area activist groups. He is the board president of El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City, an immigrant-rights group that has taken a lead in advocacy work in the city. Previously, Moreno-Rodriguez served as the secretary and advocacy chair of the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County and as the education co-chair for the Atlantic City branch of the NAACP. Over the past 16 months, he has used El Pueblo Unido to organize massive demonstrations following the death of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman outside a city strip club.

Moreno-Rodriguez is also the assistant director of the Sara & Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University. In 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy appointed Moreno-Rodriguez to serve on the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education.

Famularo has said she wanted to focus on efforts to cooperate more deeply with organizations in Atlantic County and South Jersey to promote Pleasantville as a place hospitable to business.

“There’s a perception people have of Pleasantville, and that’s where we have to make a change,” Famularo said.

Moreno-Rodriguez said he is focused on making city government more transparent and facilitating community engagement. He said residents were broadly dejected, frustrated by poor roads, high taxes and poor communication from City Hall. He has vowed to hold regular town hall meetings and to work to gather more community input as a member of council.

“I think that the people of Pleasantville deserve better,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “People have lost hope here in Pleasantville, and I am working hard to bring our community together.”

Moreno-Rodriguez has argued that the city needs to make its resources and the democratic process more accessible to immigrants who have moved to the city and do not speak English as a first language. He has pushed for more multilingual notices and agendas to be published by the city and for the city to conduct more immigrant outreach. According to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, half of city residents are Hispanic, half speak a language other than English at home and nearly 28% are immigrants.

“It’s a large part of Pleasantville that feels disconnected,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “And we need to do a better job of reaching out to these residents. We can move Pleasantville forward, but we do it together as a united community.”

Famularo has also endorsed efforts to make the city more accessible, suggesting that recordings of council meetings be dubbed or subtitled in Spanish. She cited her work over her tenure to seeks community input and unite residents to improve the city, regardless of ethnic background.

“I am here for everybody in this city,” Famularo said. “My community is everyone who lives in the 2nd Ward, without exception.”

Famularo said the city was on a sustainable path to achieve its goals, collecting state grants for road repairs, bonding as necessary and using the profits that the sewer system currently yields.

Moreno-Rodriguez has said he would push the city to be more aggressive in its grant-writing efforts, suggesting it hire a full-time grant writer and ensure it has explored all funding opportunities.

The priority for fixing roads, Moreno-Rodriguez said, was having City Hall and police respond promptly to urgent traffic concerns. He said residents were often left confused by sudden street closures, missing traffic signs and other mishaps. While cautioning street repairs could take time, some problems could be addressed immediately.

“We’re not overpromising or promising anybody the world, but these are simple things that can improve the lives of people in Pleasantville, and that’s what this campaign’s about,” Moreno-Rodriguez said.

Moreno-Rodriguez has also said he wants to better connect residents with education and health care resources through contact with social service organizations and other nonprofits, and has expressed interest in growing and rehabilitating park space for families.

He also wants to improve criminal-justice responses in the city, noting some residents with whom he spoke felt the city needed to do more to respond to crime and secure justice in the city’s marginalized communities.

“They feel they have no voice, that no one’s listening to them,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “This is all about justice.”

The race follows two years that have seen the city grapple with a series of political controversies that have ultimately seen Famularo and Moreno-Rodriguez take the same positions.

Moreno-Rodriguez remains an adamant opponent of a proposed trash and recycling transfer station.

“It’s not a tax ratable issue, it’s an environmental justice issue,” he said.

Both incumbent and challenger have argued the transfer station would be aesthetically and environmentally detrimental to the city, as well as in opposition to the spirit of a new state environmental equity law.

“We don’t need that kind of revenue. We don’t want to be known as the city that now has the dump,” Famularo said.

They both have dismissed payment-in-lieu-of-taxes programs as unfair tax breaks to rich developers who would not have to pay for new burdens their residential developments are said to place on public services. Both have endorsed expanding the state Urban Enterprise Zone, which provides discounts on sales tax for participating businesses.

Still, there is some debate over Famularo’s record. Moreno-Rodriguez has cited her vote in favor of a July 2021 resolution amending a redevelopment agreement to support the transfer station project.

Famularo said a month later the vote had been a mistake and has since been a leading critic of the project on council.

“That was a mistake, I own up to that mistake and I’m telling you I am against it,” Famularo said.