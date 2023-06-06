PLEASANTVILLE — A fixture in city politics has built a narrow edge over a community organizer in one of the few competitive municipal primary races in Atlantic County.

City Councilwoman Joanne Famularo is leading challenger Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez in the Democratic primary election for the 2nd Ward by a slim margin, according to preliminary results from the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office. The total vote was 356-339 in favor of Famularo, with the incumbent capturing more than 51% of ballots cast and counted as of 12:43 a.m. Wednesday. There could still be dozens of mail-in and provisional ballots outstanding, Moreno-Rodriguez supporters note, enough to flip the results of the race.

Famularo, who was first elected to council in 2020 and previously served a six-year stint on the Board of Education and city Planning Board, has centered her campaign on how her career in politics and business has made her a familiar and trusted figure. She has cited her support for events such as the city’s National Night Out and a series of votes she took on controversial topics over the past year that she said proved her commitment to the community.

She said she was confident in her position Tuesday night when the early votes and a portion of the mail-in ballots had been counted, letting out a small “yay.”

“It’s all good,” Famularo said.

Moreno-Rodriguez, 29, had framed his candidacy on making city government more transparent and responsive to the needs of the community. As board president of the area immigrant-rights group El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City, Moreno-Rodriguez has placed special focus on the need to communicate with immigrants, who collectively comprise over a quarter of Pleasantville's population.

About 10:20 p.m., in an election headquarters packed with supporters, Moreno-Rodriguez, his campaign staff and family delivered emotional remarks in English and Spanish about the close race. They thanked the audience for their support and stressed they were not conceding the race.

“I knew I always loved our community, I forgot how much you loved me,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “Every vote counts. We have votes to count.”

There were 3,332 registered Democrats in the 2nd Ward and 2,119 registered independents, meaning there were 5,451 voters total eligible to participate in the election Tuesday, meaning there was a turnout rate of about 12.7%. There were 675 voters who had requested a mail-in ballot, and 181 of those votes have already been canvassed. There is no Republican candidate for the 2nd Ward seat, and the Democratic nominee is virtually certain to win the general election in November.

Famularo drew an edge in the election from her strength with the mail-in ballot. According to results first posted about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Famularo led Moreno-Rodriguez in that category 147-33, capturing nearly 82%. She also won the majority of the ballots cast during the early-voting period by a total of 11-3.

Moreno-Rodriguez made his mark with the in-person vote on primary day, according to the preliminary results updated in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Famularo trailed her challenger in that category 198-303, with Moreno-Rodriguez winning 60.5% of the votes cast in person Tuesday. That 105-vote advantage, while significantly greater than the approximately 90-vote edge in the in-person vote both campaigns initially estimated Moreno-Rodriguez had when contacted Tuesday night, still fell short of Famularo’s power with mail-in ballots.

Famularo expressed confidence Tuesday night that her margin with the mail-in ballots and early votes would withstand any potential surge from Moreno-Rodriguez.

“It’s hard to make up that 120, 130 votes at the polls,” Famularo said.

The race comes at the end of two years in which the city has grappled with a series of fraught political controversies. Famularo and Moreno-Rodriguez have ultimately taken similar positions on these controversies, with both opposing a proposed trash and recycling transfer site, a planned 39-year lease of the city sewer system and a 22-year tax abatement for a proposed apartment complex.

While New Jersey municipal primary elections are notoriously low-turnout affairs, each candidate is backed by their own slate of supporters. Among those who endorsed Famularo are former Democratic congressional nominee Tim Alexander, former police Chief Sean Riggin and Board of Education President Doris Rowell.

"She deserves another seat, because she does what's right, she stands for what's right and she's a no-nonsense person," Rowell said before the election.

Famularo has also received significant institutional backing, receiving the endorsement of the New Jersey Latin Business Association, an organization based in Atlantic City; the Pleasantville Regular Democratic Club and the Atlantic County Democrats. By virtue of the latter endorsement, Famularo had the party line on the ballot Tuesday.

Moreno-Rodriguez has received considerable backing for a first-time candidate. Unite Here Local 54, the labor union that represents nearly one-third of Atlantic City casino and hospitality workers, endorsed him in the race. Moreno-Rodriguez said he first worked with Local 54 when he was an undergraduate student at Stockton University and helped organized a protest related to Stockton's purchase and sale of the former Showboat casino in 2015. Before the election, Moreno-Rodriguez called himself a “pro-union candidate” who would work for “the rights and dignity of working-class people.”

Moreno-Rodriguez was also endorsed by Run for Something, a national political organization that backs young, diverse candidates running for Democratic seats on progressive platforms.

With that support, Moreno-Rodriguez said he was able to staff canvassing, phone banking and other campaign efforts with over 100 volunteers.

Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, Irvin’s brother and one of his campaign managers, said he and his brother would wait for the rest of the mail-in ballots to be processed. Mail-in ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. on primary day can arrive and be canvassed by election officials for the next six days.

Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez said Tuesday night the campaign was also waiting on provisional votes, which are ballots cast at the polls by voters whose eligibility must be evaluated by election officials. He said the campaign estimates there are over three dozen provisional ballots to be evaluated.

Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez said Tuesday before making his remarks to supporters that he hoped his candidacy galvanized civic participation in the usually inert primary season.

“This is what democracy’s about,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “It’s getting people to understand this vote is their voice and their power.”