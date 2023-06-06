PLEASANTVILLE — Although it is still early, a fixture in city politics has built a lead over a community organizer in one of the few competitive municipal primary races in Atlantic County.

City Councilwoman Joanne Famularo was ahead in the Democratic primary race for her 2nd Ward seat with early voting and a share of mail-in votes counted, according to preliminary results from the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

With that limited vote total, Famularo is leading challenger Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez 158-36, capturing more than 81% of the early vote and canvassed mail-in votes as of late Tuesday night. There is no Republican candidate for the 2nd Ward seat, and the Democratic nominee is virtually certain to win the general election in November.

Famularo, who was first elected to council in 2020 and previously served a six-year stint on the Board of Education and city Planning Board, has centered her campaign on how her career in politics and business has made her a familiar and trusted figure. She has pointed to her support for events such as the city’s National Night Out and a series of votes she took on controversial topics over the past year that she said proved her commitment to the community.

She said she was confident in her position Tuesday night, saying her early-vote and mail-in lead of 122 would be difficult to surmount with in-person, election-day voting.

“It’s all good,” Famularo said. “It’s hard to make up that 120, 130 votes at the polls.”

Moreno-Rodriguez, 29, had framed his candidacy around making city government more transparent and responsive to the needs of the community. As board president of immigrant-rights group El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City, Moreno-Rodriguez has placed special focus on the need to communicate with immigrants, who collectively comprise over a quarter of the city population.

On Tuesday night at an election headquarters packed with supporters, Moreno-Rodriguez said he was proud of his support from the community and he had anticipated a tight race.

“It’s going to be close,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “Thank you for the love and support of everyone in Pleasantville.”

There were 3,332 registered Democrats in the 2nd Ward and 2,119 registered independent voters eligible to participate in the election Tuesday. There are 675 voters who have requested a mail-in ballot, and 181 of those votes have already been canvassed, meaning there could still be hundreds of votes outstanding.

The race comes at the end of two years in which the city has grappled with a series of fraught political controversies. Famularo and Moreno-Rodriguez have ultimately taken similar positions on these controversies, with both opposing a proposed trash and recycling transfer site, a planned 39-year lease of the city sewer system and a 22-year tax abatement for a proposed apartment complex.

While New Jersey municipal primary elections are notoriously low-turnout affairs, each candidate is backed by their own slate of supporters to turn out the vote. Numbering among those who endorsed Famularo are former Democratic congressional nominee Tim Alexander, former police Chief Sean Riggin and school board President Doris Rowell.

"She deserves another seat because she does what's right, she stands for what's right and she's a no-nonsense person," Rowell said before the election.

Famularo has also received significant institutional backing, receiving the endorsement of the New Jersey Latin Business Association, an organization based in Atlantic City supporting Latino businesses; the Pleasantville Regular Democratic Club and the Atlantic County Democrats. By virtue of the latter endorsement, Famularo had the party line, column A, on the ballot Tuesday.

Moreno-Rodriguez has received considerable backing for a first-time candidate. Unite Here Local 54, the labor union that represents nearly one-third of Atlantic City casino and hospitality workers, endorsed Moreno-Rodriguez. He said he first worked with Local 54 when he was an undergraduate student at Stockton University and helped organized a protest related to Stockton's purchase and sale of the former Showboat casino in 2015.

Moreno-Rodriguez was also endorsed by Run for Something, a national political organization that backs young, diverse candidates running for Democratic seats on progressive platforms.

With that support, particularly from Local 54, Moreno-Rodriguez said he was able to staff canvassing, phone banking and other campaign efforts with over 100 volunteers. Before the election, Moreno-Rodriguez called himself a “pro-union candidate” who would work for “the rights and dignity of working-class people.”

The race has taken a more combative tone at times. Famularo has indicated that Moreno-Rodriguez is a divisive candidate, favoring one segment of the community over another. She said public officials needed to emphasize people were unified as one city and that she has worked to represent all of her constituents.

Moreno-Rodriguez said he celebrates his heritage, being "unapologetically Latino" and stressed he was running to represent the entire ward. He said his proposal would benefit multiple marginalized communities in the city and said Famularo’s comments amounted to targeting him for his ethnicity.

There had been a debate planned for last week by the Pleasantville-Mainland NAACP and the group Pleasantville Concerned Citizens between Famularo and Moreno-Rodriguez. Famularo eventually pulled out of the debate, citing the advice of campaign advisers.

Pleasantville-Mainland NAACP Political Action Chair Marcus Wilson said before the election his organization had been holding forums each week for the past six weeks to encourage voting in the ward council race. Wilson said the debate could have helped provide a much needed boost in voter interest.

"I think it's a healthy thing for democracy," Wilson said.

Moreno-Rodriguez said Tuesday he hoped his candidacy galvanized civic participation in the usually inert city primary season.

“This is what democracy’s about,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “It’s getting people to understand this vote is their voice and their power.”