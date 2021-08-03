Pleasantville council to address trash transfer station questions Aug. 16

The lot is totally inadequate to do 500 tons daily in construction and debris waste, Dovey said. An 8,000-square-foot building is too small for a 500-ton daily operation, and the Washington Avenue access is inadequate, he said.

"It's not good for Pleasantville. It's not good for the county and its ratepayers. It's not good for the ACUA," Dovey said during an interview Tuesday.

The topic of the signs came up at Tuesday’s county Board of Commissioners meeting, after Maria K. Mento, a former staff member at the ACUA, was approved as a new ACUA board member.

“Who authorized them to use county money for printing signs?” Coursey asked.

Coursey also said the authority is being hypocritical.

“ACUA went out for bids to transfer stuff down to Cape May County,” Coursey said. “They didn’t have a problem then. You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.”

The ACUA is allowed to spend money on public information campaigns, Dovey said, and the signs and the website are part of that campaign.

"Nobody knew about it (the trash transfer station) except a handful of people," Dovey said, mentioning the project has been discussed on the government level for about a year.

