Pleasantville council to address trash transfer station questions Aug. 16

PLEASANTVILLE — While a few residents at Monday night's City Council meeting voiced opposition to a trash transfer station in the municipality, City Council is in favor of it as a revenue generator, causing some controversy in town.
But the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, which stands to lose about 40% of its current $25 million a year in tipping fees if the transfer station is built, has created another controversy over its campaign to stop the project.
The quasi-governmental ACUA has installed signs around the city opposing the project, and created a stopthedumppleasantville.com website, Executive Director Rick Dovey has acknowledged.
There are signs around the city that read, "Stop the Dump Pleasantville," and when members of the public spoke, they referred to the project as a dump.
Mayor Judy Ward, who is in favor of the transfer station but also is on the board of the ACUA, said she was "very, very offended" by the use of the term dump. She also said she has received calls and emails against the project, and they have been coming from outside the city.
PLEASANTVILLE — The owner of a property that will soon become a cannabis growing facility ha…
Ward and city Administrator Linda D. Peyton said it will be a construction debris trash transfer facility, not a dump, where materials will be temporarily held until shipped elsewhere via rail.
Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey, who represents parts of Atlantic City and Pleasantville, called the signs dishonest at Tuesday's commissioners meeting for using the word "dump." He asked whether the ACUA has a right to engage in such activity and asked the board to conduct an investigation.
Pleasantville City Council decided last month by a 5-2 vote to amend a redevelopment agreement to allow the pursuit of the trash transfer station.
"It's shocking to me that this body would like to put a dump in Pleasantville," said city resident David Callaway. "Please don't do this to us. ... Listen to what the people of Pleasantville want."
Callaway's remarks were greeted with applause by the audience.
Paige Vaccaro once stood on Main Street in downtown Pleasantville wearing a tomato costume t…
The plan by ACRR Transfer Inc. is to move about 500 tons per day of construction debris out of state via a rail line at the site, located on a property that includes the site of the former Press of Atlantic City building at Devins Lane and Washington Avenue. The owner of the property already has a cannabis growing facility on the subdivided lot.
At a special council meeting at the end of April, consultant Richard Ginnetti said the plan calls for the facility to move about 100,000 tons a year, at an estimated fee to the city of $4 per ton, which would mean $400,000 in additional revenue coming to the city.
The lot is totally inadequate to do 500 tons daily in construction and debris waste, Dovey said. An 8,000-square-foot building is too small for a 500-ton daily operation, and the Washington Avenue access is inadequate, he said.
"It's not good for Pleasantville. It's not good for the county and its ratepayers. It's not good for the ACUA," Dovey said during an interview Tuesday.
The topic of the signs came up at Tuesday’s county Board of Commissioners meeting, after Maria K. Mento, a former staff member at the ACUA, was approved as a new ACUA board member.
A detour will be in effect beginning 11 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lane of Delilah Road in…
“Who authorized them to use county money for printing signs?” Coursey asked.
Coursey also said the authority is being hypocritical.
“ACUA went out for bids to transfer stuff down to Cape May County,” Coursey said. “They didn’t have a problem then. You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.”
The ACUA is allowed to spend money on public information campaigns, Dovey said, and the signs and the website are part of that campaign.
"Nobody knew about it (the trash transfer station) except a handful of people," Dovey said, mentioning the project has been discussed on the government level for about a year.
PLEASANTVILLE — A Somers Point woman was found dead after a single-car accident Tuesday morn…
The use of the word "dump" instead of transfer station on the signs is justified, Dovey said, because dump is the popular term people use to describe a place where they take their trash.
Coursey asked the county administration to investigate how the ACUA ended up with cars with license plates that say “county government,” since they are an independent authority.
County officials said they had gotten complaints about county cars and workers out putting up the signs, but Administrator Jerry DelRosso said it was ACUA staff and cars, not county cars.
“It’s a back door, dirty campaign,” Coursey said. “They are afraid of the competition.”
DelRosso said the county has no authority over the day-to-day operations of the ACUA, but county Executive Dennis Levinson can veto the minutes of the ACUA board to exert some form of control.
City Solicitor Alfred Scerni Jr. said the developer has to enter into an agreement with City Council, and the project has to clear the Planning Board.
Before the project can proceed, property owner James DiNatale must get approval from the Atlantic County Solid Waste Advisory Commission, the county Board of Commissioners and the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Peyton invited the community to return for the regularly scheduled City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16, where a presentation will be made by the redeveloper, RGC3 LLC, and community questions could be answered.
King's Super Food Market in Pleasantville
Wednesday October 21 2015 Mohammed Shardar, owner of King's Super Food Market in Pleasantville will be able to continue to keep his store open for it's regular hours. Ordinance 14 failed Monday night in a tight 4-3 vote in front of City Council, stopping the city of Pleasantville from regulating business hours in the central business district. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.