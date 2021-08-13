Pleasantville community gets details, weighs in on proposed construction debris transfer station

To show that a construction and debris transfer station can operate responsibly within a city, DiNatale had a slide show presentation that included a similar business operating in Paterson, Passaic County.

The Paterson facility was approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection, has been in operation for more than 15 years and is in close proximity to the Passaic River, DiNatale said.

The operation uses misters to knock down the dust, an air filtration system and tarps cover the open tops of the railroad cars before they leave the transfer building, he said.

Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, who supports the project, said she called the mayor of Paterson and was told he received no complaints about the construction and debris transfer station within his municipality.

DiNatale's civil engineer spoke during the meeting and said a traffic study was done that detailed there would be no significant impact on Washington Avenue which is a county road.

DiNatale's presentation also detailed other successful projects he has done in South Jersey, such as a $27-million rehabilitation of the Lenox China building on Tilton Road in Galloway Township and Site Enterprises Inc. and New Gold Medal Environmental Office & Mechanic Shop, both in Egg Harbor Township.

