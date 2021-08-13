Pleasantville community gets details, weighs in on proposed construction debris transfer station

PLEASANTVILLE — A presentation on a proposed construction debris transfer station on W. Washington Avenue Thursday attracted more than 100 residents eager to hear about the project from the developer himself.
Even though the City Council last month by a 5-to-2 vote already approved the construction debris transfer station, a special meeting was scheduled to have developer James DiNatale of RGC3, LLC, talk to dozens of concerned residents inside the city's recreation center on Brighton Avenue.
DiNatale said right up front that no household trash could be accepted at his facility, only construction debris.
The facility would move 100,000 tons per year with the company agreeing to pay the city $4 per ton, which could mean $400,000 in additional revenue to the city.
City residents would be hired first for jobs that would start at $25 per hour with salaries rising to $40 per hour with benefits, DiNatale said.
The proposed project would also pay between $20,000 and $50,000 in increased property tax payments to the city, DiNatale said.
With the construction and debris coming into the site through railroad tracks, there would be less truck traffic on city streets, and his facility would help extend the life of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority's landfill in Egg Harbor Township, DiNatale said.
To show that a construction and debris transfer station can operate responsibly within a city, DiNatale had a slide show presentation that included a similar business operating in Paterson, Passaic County.
The Paterson facility was approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection, has been in operation for more than 15 years and is in close proximity to the Passaic River, DiNatale said.
The operation uses misters to knock down the dust, an air filtration system and tarps cover the open tops of the railroad cars before they leave the transfer building, he said.
Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, who supports the project, said she called the mayor of Paterson and was told he received no complaints about the construction and debris transfer station within his municipality.
DiNatale's civil engineer spoke during the meeting and said a traffic study was done that detailed there would be no significant impact on Washington Avenue which is a county road.
DiNatale's presentation also detailed other successful projects he has done in South Jersey, such as a $27-million rehabilitation of the Lenox China building on Tilton Road in Galloway Township and Site Enterprises Inc. and New Gold Medal Environmental Office & Mechanic Shop, both in Egg Harbor Township.
DiNatale had the audience paying attention and not interrupting until he went on the offensive against the ACUA, who have been critical of his project. It is the ACUA who put signs throughout the city reading, "Stop The Dump," in reference to the project. Some audience members, however, said without those signs, they would not have known about the proposed facility.
The ACUA is against the construction and debris transfer station because it stands to lose about 40% of its current $25 million a year in tipping fees if the transfer station is built.
ACUA's Executive Director Rick Dovey, who spoke to the group gathered Thursday night, contrasted the approval of his facility in 1990 when, he said, there were six public hearings and transparency every step of the way, unlike the DiNatale project.
Council President Ricky Cistrunk weighed in about what he saw as the positives, mentioning this project will offer some higher-paying jobs for city residents.
"It's a way for our town to receive ratables. It reduces taxes," he said.
During last month's council vote on the project, Lawrence "Tony" Davenport and Carla Thomas were against it. During Thursday's meeting, Councilwoman Joanne Famularo, who had voted for it, said now, she is against it.
"I feel horrible about it. I voted yes. I should have never voted yes," Famularo said mentioning that Galloway Township turned the project down. "The process was not done properly."
Laurel Mukinayi, a city resident, asked for someone from the ACUA to speak during the meeting. She also suggested city residents should be able to visit a community that already had a construction debris transfer station.
After the meeting, Mukinayi said she had health concerns and wanted to know the project's impact on global climate change.
"What will be the give back to the community? What will it do to assist us?" Mukinayi said. "I have a lot of concerns."
One of the questions the residents had was where the proposed facility is in the approval process. Richard B. Ginnetti, the city's project redevelopment coordinator, said the construction debris transfer station has a long way to go.
Approvals still need to be obtained from the city planning board, the Atlantic City Planning Board, the Atlantic County Solid Waste Advisory Commission, the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners and the state Department of Environmental Protection. It was unclear Thursday whether the city council would vote on it again.
