Pleasantville City Council to address trash transfer station questions at Aug. 16 meeting

In other City Council business:

— Callaway, who spoke out against the trash transfer station, and his family experienced a personal tragedy that the City Council wanted to acknowledge.

A civilian citation was made by the police department to the Callaway family.

On July 14, the city suffered a tragic loss, the citation said. Tereasa Callaway, 57, who lived here, was assisting a woman who had been involved in a motor vehicle crash on Route 30 in Atlantic City when she was struck and killed by another vehicle.

"Tereasa stopped to assist when many others would have simply glanced at the crash and continued on their way. It is a rare and admirable trait to have the mental and intestinal fortitude to put oneself in danger with the goal of protecting another," the citation said.

Callaway's actions that evening showed courage, compassion and love for her fellow human, the citation said.

"Those actions and that fortitude are worthy of emulation by all. Tereasa made the ultimate sacrifice while selflessly attempting to safeguard the life of another. For this, she and the Callaway family are forever owed a debt of honor and gratitude for her sacrifice," the citation said.