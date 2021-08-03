Pleasantville City Council to address trash transfer station questions at Aug. 16 meeting

PLEASANTVILLE — City Council by a 5-to-2 vote last month decided to amend a redevelopment agreement to allow the pursuit of a trash transfer station within the municipality.
Monday night, some city residents attended the regularly scheduled City Council meeting to voice their opposition to the project.
"It's shocking to me that this body would like to put a dump in Pleasantville," said David Callaway, who lives here. "Please don't do this to us... Listen to what the people of Pleasantville want."
Callaway's remarks were greeted by applause by the audience members in the room.
The plan by ACRR Transfer Inc. is to move out about 500 tons a day of construction debris out of state via a rail line at the site, located at the corner of Washington Avenue and Devins Lane where The Press of Atlantic City formerly had its printing press.
The owner of the property already has a cannabis growing facility on the subdivided lot.
A big point of contention between the public and some members of City Council and the city administration is the use of the word dump when it comes to the project.
There are signs around the city that say, "Stop the Dump Pleasantville," and when members of the public spoke, they referred to the project as a dump.
Mayor Judy M. Ward and City Administrative Linda D. Peyton fought back against that characterization. They said it will be construction debris trash transfer facility, not a dump, where the materials will be shipped elsewhere.
Mayor Ward said she felt "very, very offended" by the use of the term dump. She also said she has received calls and emails against the project, and they have been coming from outside the city.
William Christmas, a former member of both the City Council and the Planning Board, also spoke during the public portion of the meeting.
"We are in a position to make sure it's not a dump," Christmas said mentioning that this issue came up while he was still a member of the City Council and the Planning Board.
City Solicitor Alfred Scerni, Jr. said the developer has to enter into an agreement with City Council, and the project has to clear the Planning Board.
Before the project can proceed, property owner James DiNatale must get approval from the Atlantic County Solid Waste Advisory Commission and the county Board of Commissioners, and then the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Peyton invited the community to return for the regularly scheduled City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 where a presentation will be made by the redeveloper, RGC3, LLC, and community questions could be answered.
In other City Council business:
— Callaway, who spoke out against the trash transfer station, and his family experienced a personal tragedy that the City Council wanted to acknowledge.
A civilian citation was made by the police department to the Callaway family.
On July 14, the city suffered a tragic loss, the citation said. Tereasa Callaway, 57, who lived here, was assisting a woman who had been involved in a motor vehicle crash on Route 30 in Atlantic City when she was struck and killed by another vehicle.
"Tereasa stopped to assist when many others would have simply glanced at the crash and continued on their way. It is a rare and admirable trait to have the mental and intestinal fortitude to put oneself in danger with the goal of protecting another," the citation said.
Callaway's actions that evening showed courage, compassion and love for her fellow human, the citation said.
"Those actions and that fortitude are worthy of emulation by all. Tereasa made the ultimate sacrifice while selflessly attempting to safeguard the life of another. For this, she and the Callaway family are forever owed a debt of honor and gratitude for her sacrifice," the citation said.
Peyton read the citation to David Callaway and all the people gathered in the city room, some of whom were there specifically for the citation and the Callaway family as they wore shirts with Tereasa Callaway's picture on them.
Tiriq Callaway, 33, who lives here, came up from the audience to speak as he is the oldest child in the family.
"My mom lived her entire life helping other people," Callaway said mentioning his parents' union during the past 35 years showed him what marriage is all about. "My mother was so very special. There were countless people that she cooked for... Pay it forward no matter who it is for."
