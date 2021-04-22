Peter J. MIller receives royal sendoff after 31 years as EHT Administrator

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After 31 years on the job, Peter J. Miller thought he could slink out of the spotlight as only the second administrator in the township's history and start his retirement on May 1 without much fuss.
The five-member Township Committee and other municipal officials had other plans as Miller, 68, was surprised with a nearly hour-long tribute at the start of Wednesday's regularly scheduled meeting.
"He (Miller) served 32 separate township committees, which were made up of 25 individuals during his tenure," said Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer reading a prepared statement. "During his time as Township Administrator, Egg Harbor Township was the fastest growing municipality between 1990 and 2020... The Township gained 20,000 residents between 1994 and 2008."
All of the Township Committee people thanked Miller for the knowledge he bestowed on them over the years.
Miller walked into the meeting thinking he would only receive a wooden rocking chair, which is the traditional township retirement gift for employees, but much more was planned.
The Township Committee meets in the multipurpose room of the Community Center, and there is a covered stage behind where the Township Committee sits.
Cynthia M. Domino, artistic director at Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, walked out from behind the curtain. Cygnus is a non-profit arts agency based in the township. Miller was a founding director and the president from its incorporation until this year.
Two dancers performed a segment from "La Boutique Fantasque," also known as "The Magic Toy Shop." In the past, Miller made his acting debut on stage as the wizard in this ballet, and a mannequin was on stage Wednesday with his face on it representing him.
The percussion section of the marching band came through the multipurpose room and made everyone walk to the other side of the building where there was a dedication of the Peter J. Miller Arts Wing with a separate plaque with a photo of him on it.
Miller oversaw the construction of the Community Center, and Cygnus was invited to be a part of the proposed Community Center in 2005 when it outgrew its original home. In 2008, Cygnus moved into the Community Center, which houses its traditional and new classes, performances, workshops and art shows.
"Thank you so much for keeping the arts alive," said Domino, who added Cygnus was grateful for his vision to have the Community Center built. "You have left an indelible mark for all generations."
There was not enough time to mention all of Miller's projects that benefitted the township, but Pfrommer touched on a few.
During Miller's first decade as administrator, he dealt with water contamination in many sections of the township and worked with the New Jersey Spill Fund to provide water to these homeowners at a reduced cost.
Miller lobbied the Pineland Commission to reduce the township's prescribed density from 33,000 house units to 22,000 house units in the regional growth zone when he realized the opening of the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City would generate a housing boom in the township.
Miller led the development and expansion of Canale Park along with the expansions of Veteran's Memorial Park and Childs Kirk Park. He negotiated with developers to acquire the tract of land that is now into Bargaintown Park. He worked with community members to bring the township's nature reserve to fruition.
Miller negotiated a host community benefit with the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, which yields the township in excess of $2.5 million.
Miller played a role in bringing the municipal golf course online through the permit process of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. McCullough's Emerald Golf Links was the first golf course in this state built on a closed landfill without any state assistance.
A succession of speakers took to the microphone to applaud Miller, talk about what he meant to them and his contribution to the township.
Atlantic County Counsel James Ferguson attended on behalf of Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and presented Miller with a proclamation designating April 21 as Peter Miller Day in Atlantic County.
Frank X. Balles, a former township committeeman, is an at-large member of the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners. Balles said State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, sent a commendation that will be on file forever in the State Legislature.
"Thank you for what you have done for Egg Harbor Township," Balles said.
Former Republican Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough spent more than 30 years in office in the township, 29 of them as mayor. He retired from politics in 2018. He remembered reviewing Miller's application for the job in 1989. When they met, they spoke for two hours.
McCullough told Miller at the beginning that he was not coming to his house for dinner and vice versa because if residents thought Miller was his guy, then, Miller would lose his job whenever McCullough was out of office. He also said it was unusual for such a large township to have an administrator last that long.
"Peter Miller is an absolute asset to the township," McCullough said. "Whatever we paid him, he was worth four times that... Thank you for your service to the community."
When Miller spoke at the end of the presentation, he said he always tried to keep a low profile as an administrator. It's the elected officials, who run for office, who receive all the accolades.
"I say I'm overwhelmed is an understatement. I thought I would be able to sneak out the door with my rocking chair," Miller said.
"My success was not something I was able to accomplish by myself. The township has had a very good staff and team of employees," Miller said. "Most of my staff has been with me, 14, 15 years... The professionalism that the staff has shown over the years has made my job so much easier."
Miller said he does not know what he will do when he wakes up on May 1 and doesn't have to worry about the township. He also thanked his family, who made many sacrifices over the decades because of his schedule of meetings.
"The stability in the township contributed to my success as an administrator," Miller said. "I thank you all for coming out tonight... I hope I left the town a better place than I found it."
