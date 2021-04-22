Peter J. MIller receives royal sendoff after 31 years as EHT Administrator

Frank X. Balles, a former township committeeman, is an at-large member of the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners. Balles said State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, sent a commendation that will be on file forever in the State Legislature.

"Thank you for what you have done for Egg Harbor Township," Balles said.

Former Republican Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough spent more than 30 years in office in the township, 29 of them as mayor. He retired from politics in 2018. He remembered reviewing Miller's application for the job in 1989. When they met, they spoke for two hours.

McCullough told Miller at the beginning that he was not coming to his house for dinner and vice versa because if residents thought Miller was his guy, then, Miller would lose his job whenever McCullough was out of office. He also said it was unusual for such a large township to have an administrator last that long.

"Peter Miller is an absolute asset to the township," McCullough said. "Whatever we paid him, he was worth four times that... Thank you for your service to the community."

When Miller spoke at the end of the presentation, he said he always tried to keep a low profile as an administrator. It's the elected officials, who run for office, who receive all the accolades.