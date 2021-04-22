Peter J. Miller receives royal sendoff after 31 years as Egg Harbor Township administrator

McCullough told Miller at the beginning that he was not coming to his house for dinner and vice versa because if residents thought Miller was his guy, then Miller would lose his job whenever McCullough was out of office. He also said it was unusual for such a large township to have an administrator last that long.

“Peter Miller is an absolute asset to the township,” McCullough said. “Whatever we paid him, he was worth four times that.”

At the end of the presentation, Miller said he always tried to keep a low profile as an administrator. It’s the elected officials, who run for office, who receive all the accolades.

“(To) say I’m overwhelmed is an understatement. I thought I would be able to sneak out the door with my rocking chair,” he said.

“My success was not something I was able to accomplish by myself. The township has had a very good staff and team of employees,” Miller said. “Most of my staff has been with me, 14, 15 years. ... The professionalism that the staff has shown over the years has made my job so much easier.”

Miller said he does not know what he will do when he wakes up May 1 and doesn’t have to worry about the township. He also thanked his family, who made many sacrifices over the decades because of his schedule of meetings.