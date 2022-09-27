Partisan elections good for diversity, Small supporters say

ATLANTIC CITY — Partisan elections and a strong Democratic Party have resulted in diversity in elected officials, Democrats said Tuesday during a news conference at party headquarters.

They called the news conference to encourage people to vote "no" Nov. 8 on a ballot question that would return the city to nonpartisan elections.

"This referendum is politics at its worst," said Michael Suleiman, chair of the Atlantic County Democrats. "For whatever reason, his (Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s) political enemies can't seem to beat him, so they always want to change the government."

This isn't the first time Small has faced a ballot question on how the city should be run.

A 2020 ballot question that would have changed the city from a mayor-council form of government to a council-manager form was voted down by residents by a 3-1 margin.

Eight of nine council members are Democrats in a city heavily dominated by Democratic voters.

Four council members have come out in support of the change. They are Council President George Tibbitt, an at-large councilman; 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, the only Republican on council; 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, who has sued the state alleging Small has conspired to kick her off council; and at-large Councilman Bruce Weekes, who ran with Small but then took several opposing stances to him upon taking office.

Five council members oppose the idea.

"The majority of City Council is in support of keeping our form of (partisan elections) and of this administration," said council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, who represents the 3rd Ward.

Shabazz said the change to a partisan form of government in 2001 was in part to increase diversity.

Currently there are five Black members of council, two southeast Asian council members and two white members, so it is working for that, he said.

Suleiman said the partisan process is important in getting diverse representation in the city, because both the city and county Democratic committees are more diverse than the area's population, so they tend to recruit and support diverse candidates, he said.

Shabazz was joined by at-large Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall, 4th Ward Councilman MD Hossain Morshed and 5th Ward Councilman Muhammad Zia. First Ward Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph could not attend but is also opposed to changing to nonpartisan elections, Shabazz said.

After the news conference, Pakistani immigrant Zia and Bangladeshi immigrant Morshed said the partisan process is important in involving immigrants in government. They said they feared being cut out of government without the party process.

The effort to change how elections are run is being spearheaded by the Atlantic City Independence Committee. It is led by residents Andra Williams, who is running for school board against Small-backed candidates; former GOP council candidate Matthew Diullio-Jusino, Karim Ullah, Oveta Thompson and Jennifer Speed.

Williams has denied that Craig Callaway or Republicans are behind her group, but Callaway is listed as the circulator on many pages of the petition.

She and Diullio-Jusino have said nonpartisan elections would give more people an opportunity to run who may not have connections with political parties. It would also give them a fairer chance at winning, they have said.

Callaway is a political enemy of Small, who is involved in lawsuits and countersuits against him.

"He would have never supported this if he still had control of the Democratic committee, which voters took back from them last year," Small said of Callaway.

Callaway and his supporters controlled the committee until June 2021, when Small supporters were voted in.

Small has repeatedly alleged that Callaway is behind the effort to change to a nonpartisan government, along with Republican Atlantic County Chair Don Purdy, state Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic.

Polistina and other Republicans have denied being involved in the petition drive that resulted in the ballot question but have said they would welcome the change to lessen the partisan divide.

Callaway has repeatedly refused to comment.

Small's chief of staff Ernest Coursey, who is also an Atlantic County commissioner running for reelection this year, said city property taxes have continued to go down, progress is being made on a host of issues and investment in the city is up.

"Why change the rules in the middle of the game?" Coursey said.