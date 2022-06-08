Pancoast, Nappen easily win GOP nomination for Upper Township Committee

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The party line candidates easily won the nomination for Township Committee in Tuesday’s primary election, according to unofficial numbers posted by Cape May County.

Incumbent Mark Pancoast, now in his first year on committee and seeking a full term, and his running mate Victor Nappen won the Republican nomination for two seats on the five-member governing body. Pancoast is a sergeant with the Ocean City Police Department. Nappen is a science teacher at Millville High School.

It appears there will be no challengers on the ballot in November, pointing to a smooth ride for the two candidates to keep the Township Committee Republican-only in 2023.

Their challenger in the primary, former committee member Anthony Inserra, took 624 votes, while Pancoast received 1,031 and Nappen took 1,065.

Committee member John Coggins had said he planned to run as an independent this year, with a running mate to be named, but officials with the county Clerk’s Office said Wednesday morning that no petitions were filed for a spot on the November ballot this year.

“He did not file before the deadline,” county Clerk Rita Rothberg said Wednesday. In fact, he did not file petitions at all. “So at this point, there are two candidates, from what I see, who are going on to November.”

Primary challenge for GOP nomination for Upper Township Committee UPPER TOWNSHIP — Township Republicans have a decision to make June 7, with a primary race un…

The deadline to file petitions for a run as an independent was the same day as the party primaries.

Coggins, who has run as a Republican, bucked his party to back three independent challengers last year. He did not return a call requesting comment Wednesday morning.

No Democrats filed petitions to run in Upper Township this year. Democratic voters filed 10 write-in votes in the primary. According to Rothberg, there would need to be at least 25 votes written in for a single candidate for that person to appear on the ballot, which could only happen if that person were eligible for to run for the position and accepted the nomination.

Last year, there were three Democrats and three independent candidates on the ballot, challenging the Republicans. Voters strongly favored the GOP line, with Democrats winning a little more than half the votes and the independent candidates trailing well behind them.

Inserra was an independent candidate last November. This year, he got a much higher percentage of the vote in the low-turnout primary than he did as an independent in the general election. In November, he received 801 votes, including 690 cast on Election Day, out of more than 11,000 cast for two candidates. On Tuesday, he took 624 votes, according to unofficial results, out of 2,737 votes cast.

In Cape May County, no Democrats filed petitions to challenge Dean Marcolongo as the county surrogate, and one Democrat filed to run for one of the two seats for county commissioner.

Morgan out, DeMarzo in as Upper Township administrator UPPER TOWNSHIP — Scott Morgan is out as township administrator, replaced by former Wildwood …

Julia Hankerson has the nomination to challenge incumbent E. Marie Hayes and newcomer Andrew J. Bulakowski, who is running for the seat now held by Gerald Thornton, the longtime county director who has decided not to seek a new term this year. William Laffey IV, of Wildwood, filed petitions for an independent run for County Commission this year. Laffey does not appear to have a campaign website set up.

Victor Foschini has also filed a petition for an independent run for Stone Harbor City Council, Rothberg said.

While there are multiple local seats up for a vote in the GOP stronghold of Cape May County, there are some places where there will be a race in November. Chris Marlowe, who goes by “Kit,” will run against Roland Roy Jr. for council in Lower Township’s 3rd Ward, while Melisha Anderson-Ruiz is set to challenge incumbent James Norris in Middle Township for one of three seats on the Township Committee there.

In North Wildwood, Democrat Maria Mattera will challenge Republican Margaret Bishop in the 1st Ward. There are two Republicans on the ballot for two seats in Stone Harbor, where Foschini plans an independent run, but no Democrats filed in time for the primary.

Republicans running for office this year will have no Democratic challengers in Dennis Township, two of the three ward seats in Lower Township, in North Wildwood’s 2nd Ward and in Woodbine, where there are two seats on the Borough Council up for a vote and longtime Mayor William Pikolycky is seeking another term.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.