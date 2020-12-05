Outgoing Pleasantville Mayor Tweedle looks back on his years of service

Jesse L. Tweedle Sr., the outgoing Pleasantville mayor, gives credit for his political career to a 16-year-old boy, the son of his next-door neighbor.
In 1988, Tweedle lived in the city and worked in another county as a manager for Verizon. He had a for-sale sign in front of his house that he found on the ground every morning when he was leaving for work.
When Tweedle discovered the teen was at fault, he confronted him, and the boy said, “Every time someone does well, they move.”
After that incident, Tweedle committed to staying in the city. He served on the Planning Board, the Zoning Board, as an Urban Enterprise Zone trustee, had a five-year tenure as a city councilman, and for the past 12 years, he was mayor.
“Being that I’m a people person and this is a family-oriented town, I think that combination really helped me to unify the people of Pleasantville. One of my strongest accomplishments is the fact that we have a really good relationship with the community, we being the city government, public safety, the Police Department and the Fire Department,” Tweedle said.
Tweedle leaves office at the end of the year. Judy Ward takes over at the beginning of the new year as the first female mayor of the city and the first Black female mayor in Atlantic County.
During Tweedle’s first six months in office, he concentrated on trying to make the city look better through a series of ordinances: People could not store trash receptacles in front of their house; they must remove trash cans from the street by noon the day after collection; homeowners were allowed to keep their grass a maximum of 6 inches high instead of 10.
After addressing city beautification issues, Tweedle moved onto such serious matters as creating property tax payment plan options, establishing an economic development, tourism and special event advisory board and spearheading a successful effort to have residents approve by referendum in 2018 the ShotSpotter gunfire-audio detection system.
“We were the first and only municipality to put it up for a referendum, which means the residents voted on it,” said Tweedle about ShotSpotter. “The trust they had in my administration allowed me to do things with minimal amount of challenge.”
Police Chief Sean Riggin was sworn into the position in August 2015, while Tweedle was mayor.
“Jesse Tweedle is among the finest leaders I have ever had the pleasure to work with. He has provided me, and our department, with consistent vision and support throughout his time as mayor,” Riggin said. “His ability to connect with the entire community and bring people together has been a significant asset to the department and the police officers under our command.”
Tweedle has always felt the city was being shortchanged. As mayor, he felt he had to combat that, especially in the beginning of his tenure.
“Outsiders mainly see the main thoroughfares of New Road and Main Street,” said Tweedle, who added pristine houses can be found in other sections of the city.
“This is what my challenge was, to champion the good things Pleasantville has to offer.” Tweedle said. “My job was to give Pleasantville the value it deserved. ... I felt I had the experience and background to do that.”
Tweedle’s other achievements as mayor included the co-founding of both Men of Pleasantville and the Coalition for a Safe Community, the Mayor’s Book Club, a farmers market, constructing soccer fields at Walnut Avenue and Fernwood Avenue, and starting the Bayview summer series with a wine tasting, carnival and a mayor’s barbecue cookoff.
Tweedle credits his various department heads, City Council and his aide Cindy Hineline for his success as mayor.
The city’s demographics are about 43% Black and 43.5% Hispanic or Latino. Tweedle said he was more prepared to deal with the city’s diversity than others may have been because he took Spanish during his junior and senior years in high school and for two semesters at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
“I was always engaged with the Latinos, Hispanics, Haitians, Liberians. You name it. I was always involved. I was able to communicate. When someone tries to speak your language, what they are saying is, ‘They want to be a part of who you are,’” said Tweedle, who added he learned that in Japan when residents would try to help him speak Japanese.
Tweedle also credits his wife, Beryl, whom he has been married to for 53 years and shares a birthday with: Nov. 9, 1947.
Besides Tweedle’s elective duties, his wife gave him the latitude to be a member of close to two dozen committees, including the State Legislative Committee, the N.J. and U.S. Conference of Mayors, the African American Heritage Museum and the American Conference on Diversity.
During his tenure as mayor, he also helped bring close to 30 new businesses into the city, including Billows Electric, La Cosecha Supermarket, Mambo Cafe, Club Mia Restaurant, DiVita Dialysis Center, Reliance Medical Center, Reverence Discount Pharmacy, Gateway Head-Start Pre-School and Tracker Marine Boat Shop.
Attorney Jonathan E. Diego, who was born and raised in the city, purchased a building from the city in 2018 and opened his law offices last year at 129 S. Main St. Diego has known Tweedle for nearly 17 years and remembers when Tweedle took over from his predecessor, Mayor Ralph Peterson.
“I will miss him in City Hall,” Diego said. “He’s a good friend, a good man. I liked the way he ran the city. He was a good ambassador for the city.”
Tweedle decided to retire after 40 years of management in the private sector and government and with his 75th birthday two years away.
His freedom to create his own schedule means he will spend more time with children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who are all in Florida.
Tweedle said he is not one to stay home, so he will probably involve himself in either volunteering for a charity or consulting.
“If I can help someone, my living will not be in vain,” Tweedle said. “Everybody is a star. They just need to know how to shine.”
