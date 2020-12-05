Outgoing Pleasantville Mayor Tweedle looks back on his years of service

Tweedle has always felt the city was being shortchanged. As mayor, he felt he had to combat that, especially in the beginning of his tenure.

“Outsiders mainly see the main thoroughfares of New Road and Main Street,” said Tweedle, who added pristine houses can be found in other sections of the city.

“This is what my challenge was, to champion the good things Pleasantville has to offer.” Tweedle said. “My job was to give Pleasantville the value it deserved. ... I felt I had the experience and background to do that.”

Tweedle’s other achievements as mayor included the co-founding of both Men of Pleasantville and the Coalition for a Safe Community, the Mayor’s Book Club, a farmers market, constructing soccer fields at Walnut Avenue and Fernwood Avenue, and starting the Bayview summer series with a wine tasting, carnival and a mayor’s barbecue cookoff.

Tweedle credits his various department heads, City Council and his aide Cindy Hineline for his success as mayor.

The city’s demographics are about 43% Black and 43.5% Hispanic or Latino. Tweedle said he was more prepared to deal with the city’s diversity than others may have been because he took Spanish during his junior and senior years in high school and for two semesters at Howard University in Washington, D.C.