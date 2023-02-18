CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — There is a chance that two women named Hayes, close friends but not related, could be on the ballot in Cape May County this November.

County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes has filed a letter of intent to run for county surrogate this year, after being reelected to the county governing body last year, while Upper Township Committee member Kim Hayes wants a shot at the county Board of Commissioners.

The two women are not related but have expressed their mutual admiration, and E. Marie Hayes oversaw Kim Hayes’ oath of office as a member of Township Committee in 2022.

Each faces a contest.

According to Cape May County Republican leader Michael Donohue, Matthew Davidson, of Upper Township, is also seeking the nomination for county surrogate, while Michael Palombo, of Upper Township, and Melanie Collette have also asked to be considered for the nomination for the Board of Commissioners.

One incumbent, Will Morey of Wildwood Crest, intends to run for reelection, while Jeffery Pierson of Upper Township has decided to retire form the board at the end of this term.

In statements this week, both Kim Hayes and Collette cited their conservative credentials and criticized what they described as liberal overreach.

“Cape May County needs strong conservative voices willing to continue the fight against the liberal agenda being forced upon us at every turn,” Kim Hayes wrote.

“I am committed to keeping our taxes low, fighting for our fair share from Trenton and improving the quality of life for all our residents and visitors,” Collette said.

The Cape May County Republican organization plans to decide on candidates to support in a convention in March. Kim Hayes said Friday she does not expect to see a primary once the county GOP committee members reach a decision.

“I don’t think anybody is anticipating a primary at this time,” she said. “There is a fair and open process. I think everybody will abide by that process.”

The GOP has held a majority on Cape May County’s five-member governing body for generations, and the board is entirely Republican.

With Pierson off the board, and if E. Marie Hayes becomes surrogate, that could leave the board without representation from the north end of the county, Kim Hayes said Friday.

“For 37 years, that seat has been held by somebody from Upper Township,” she said.

Collette announced her campaign Thursday, in a statement that included the endorsement of Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue, the brother of the county leader.

The Republican committee members will vote by secret ballot on the nomination, according to Michael Donohue, which is how the county conventions have been run since 2011.

Davidson, an attorney and member of the Upper Township Planning Board, said he wants the surrogate job in order to serve the community.

“In today’s complex world, being the surrogate requires a candidate to have a broad background of education and experience in the legal field and financial field and to possess strong emotional intelligence,” he wrote in the letter of intent submitted to Donohue.

E. Marie Hayes did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

She is not the first member of the county governing body to try to move in to the Surrogate’s Office.

Former county Freeholder M. Susan Sheppard, who is a former Ocean City Council member, became the first woman elected surrogate in the county in 2012 after longtime surrogate Robert Hentges decided not to seek a ninth five-year term in the job.

Hentges died in 2020.

In his letter, Davidson described Hentges as a mentor.

“Bob was my first introduction to how a truly professional Surrogate’s Office should be operated,” he wrote. Davidson is a former assistant prosecutor who has been an attorney for 23 years, 19 of those in private practice.

Sheppard was confirmed as a Superior Court judge in 2017.

Last year, in an uncontested race, Dean Marcolongo won reelection as the county surrogate. Marcolongo resigned that seat after he, too, was confirmed as a Superior Court judge this year.

E. Marie Hayes was first appointed to the county governing body in 2013 and was reelected in 2016, 2019 and 2022. In 2009, she retired from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s office as captain of the detectives.

An attempt to reach Palombo on Friday was not successful. Palombo is listed as a committee member of the Upper Township Regular Republican organization, and the brother of former Upper Township Mayor Rich Palombo.

Cape May County Democratic leader Marie Blistan did not respond to questions about her party’s potential candidates this year.