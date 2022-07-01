 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean County Democrats reelect Wyatt Earp as chairman

Wyatt Earp was reelected Wednesday night to a four-year term as chairman of the Ocean County Democrats over opponent Toms River Councilman Terrance Turnbach.

Turnout for the election was 90%, Earp and his running mate and new Vice Chair Emma Mammano said in a Friday email.

"This demonstrates just how much Democrats in Ocean County care about our party. We may have different ideas of how to make progress, but in the end we are all united by our belief in the Democratic Party’s principles of justice, empowerment and equality," the email said.

Turnbach had sued the committee over its decision to allow virtual voting in the election, but a Superior Court judge allowed it to go forward. About 30% of votes were cast virtually, the Asbury Park Press reported.

"We know in the heat of a campaign it is common to make stark comparisons between candidates and to forgo nuance in favor of black-and-white characterizations. But that time has passed. We recognize all of the positive contributions our opponents have made, and hope to work with them, and all who supported them, to strengthen and grow the party," the email said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

