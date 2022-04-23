Ocean City's Gillian contributes $56K to his campaign for mayor

OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian has contributed $56,000 to his own reelection campaign, putting his fundraising ahead of challenger Keith Hartzell in the first reporting period, according to recently posted campaign finance reports.

Candidates spending more than $5,800 on a campaign are required to file two more finance reports, one 11 days before the vote, another 20 days after the election.

Ocean City holds its nonpartisan vote May 10. In addition to the race for mayor, there are three at-large City Council seats up for a vote. With less than a month to go, the city is in full campaign mode, with signs covering lawns, billboards near the bridge into town on 34th Street and advertisements on radio and social media.

Gillian is running for a fourth term as mayor. Hartzell has decided to challenge him rather than run for another term on council, which means if he does not unseat Gillian, he will be out of local government when council reorganizes in July.

According to Hartzell’s first campaign finance report to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, his campaign took in $27,462 and spent more than $6,600. The report indicates more than $11,000 of that came from donations of $300 or less. Below that limit, contributors do not have to be identified by name in finance reports.

Among the largest contributors listed were Maria Chew, who gave $2,600 in February, Paul Levchuk, who gave $2,600 on the same day, and Lund’s Fisheries, which contributed the same amount Feb. 17, according to the report. That is the maximum amount an individual can give a candidate in an election cycle, according to details posted to the ELEC website.

Contributors who put $1,000 toward Hartzell’s campaign as of this reporting period include Gregg Balin, Helena Hamilton, Harry Hill, Albert Kendro and Edward Vaughn.

Gillian’s finance report shows he put $50,000 toward his own campaign March 17, in addition to $6,000 contributed in January.

Gillian, owner of the Wonderland amusement park in town, has spent heavily on previous campaigns as well. A 2018 campaign finance report shows a contribution of more than $47,000 to his own campaign that year, and he contributed to each of his previous campaigns.

Under city ordinance, the job of mayor pays $20,600 a year. Council members make $10,300 a year, with the council president and vice president making a little more. The council president’s remuneration is set at $11,300.

Other contributors to Gillian’s campaign for 2022 include $2,000 from Carol and Anthony Frank and $1,000 from Jane and Scott Halliday. The report also shows $1,000 from fellow amusement park family Will and Janice Morey, in a contribution March 30. Will Morey is also a Cape May County commissioner.

So far, Gillian has spent $39,000, including on advertising with local media and on outdoor signs. Hartzell’s campaign spent a little over $3,000 with JASM Consulting, a public relations firm based in Ocean City, and $3,500 with Media Wize for internet media.

For the council candidates, incumbents Peter Madden and Karen Bergman are running as a slate with local businessman John Polchini. Tom Rotondi, a current member of council, is running for one of the at-large seats, as is former member Michael DeVlieger, who resigned from a ward council seat last year.

Environmental advocate Donna Moore is also on the ballot.

So far, Madden has raised the most money among the council candidates, bringing in $25,442 as of the first financing report. Of that, the campaign spent more than $16,000.

Notable contributors include Antwan McClellan, a former council member who is now a Republican state assemblyman, who gave $1,000.

Eustace and Julie Mita of Icona resorts contributed $2,000 on March 7, while two employees of Icona resorts also contributed, according to the report.

The report also shows a $2,500 contribution from Tom Londres of Metro Commercial Real estate in Mount Laurel, Burlington County.

Bergman’s report indicates she does not intend to raise or spend more than $5,800 on the election, the cutoff for requiring a financial report, although her name is included in campaign material distributed on behalf of the ticket. Campaign material sent to Ocean City voters included the required disclosure that it was ordered and paid for by Peter V. Madden for Council. Polcini, known in town as “Tony,” shows he has raised $3,760 for the campaign, mostly from contributions under $300.

Rotondi’s finance report shows he raised $5,860 for the first reporting period, spending more than $4,000 of that. Contributors include Chris Glancey, the owner of Glancey Enterprises, who gave $1,000, and another $1,000 from the Vince Polistina Senate campaign, a Republican who beat out Democrat Vince Mazzeo in the 2nd District last year.

While Ocean City’s election is nonpartisan, the city is overwhelmingly Republican, and typically most of the candidates for office are also Republican.

Also contributing to Rotondi’s campaign was Alison Murphy, a staffer in U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office, and Patrick Rosenello, the mayor of North Wildwood, who each gave $500.

Moore also has filed a statement that she will not raise enough money for the campaign to require filing a finance report.

The ELEC website indicates there was no report filed for DeVlieger, but DeVlieger states he did file, under the title Neighbors Supporting Mike DeVlieger. He texted a copy after being contacted Thursday. The filing he sent says he will not raise or spend enough to require a detailed report.

