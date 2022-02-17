Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian files petition for reelection

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian submitted nominating petitions to the Ocean City Office of the City Clerk to formally file for reelection, his office announced Thursday.

Gillian, who has been mayor since 2010, is up for reelection May 10. He was joined by wife Michele and other family members when he submitted his papers.

So far, three-term at-large City Councilman Keith Hartzell will run against Gillian, having thrown his hat in the ring in September.

Gillian is campaigning under the principle of "Unity in the Community," he said. Some of his successes including leading the city through "infrastructure and facility improvements while maintaining and improving all essential city services and strong and stable municipal finances," he said.

Gillian's objectives if reelected including a plan to address flood mitigation efforts; improving and repairing roads and alleys; improvement of the beach, Boardwalk, bay and downtown areas; provide and add services and amenities for residents, taxpayers, seniors, veterans, faith-based organizations and the rest of the community.

"Mayor Gillian vows to preserve Ocean City's well-deserved reputation as 'America's Greatest Family Resort,'" his office said.

