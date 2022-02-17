 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian files petition for reelection

  • 0

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian submitted nominating petitions to the Ocean City Office of the City Clerk to formally file for reelection, his office announced Thursday.

Gillian, who has been mayor since 2010, is up for reelection May 10. He was joined by wife Michele and other family members when he submitted his papers.

So far, three-term at-large City Councilman Keith Hartzell will run against Gillian, having thrown his hat in the ring in September.

Gillian is campaigning under the principle of "Unity in the Community," he said. Some of his successes including leading the city through "infrastructure and facility improvements while maintaining and improving all essential city services and strong and stable municipal finances," he said.

Gillian's objectives if reelected including a plan to address flood mitigation efforts; improving and repairing roads and alleys; improvement of the beach, Boardwalk, bay and downtown areas; provide and add services and amenities for residents, taxpayers, seniors, veterans, faith-based organizations and the rest of the community.

People are also reading…

"Mayor Gillian vows to preserve Ocean City's well-deserved reputation as 'America's Greatest Family Resort,'" his office said.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Would you drink gin made from elephant dung?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News