Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian announces he will run for reelection

After Gillian spoke for about 20 minutes, many of the supporters there gathered in front of the carousel to take a group picture with the mayor.

Gillian's platform, if reelected, include continuing the infrastructure work his administration has been working on since he took office in 2010. He compared his experience in the amusement park business to how he treats the upkeep of the city's road repair, drainage work, reconstruction of the Boardwalk, dredging the city's lagoon and other large-scale projects.

"That's one thing about being in the amusement business, you have to take care of your equipment," Gillian said. "And, it's just like the city. You have to take care of it. And if you don't, you have to play catchup. We've been playing catchup, and we're finally getting to a good spot."

Gillian also cited the long-term plans for the public safety building as one reason for him to run again, describing it as the last piece of his series of infrastructure improvements. He said that City Council "doesn't seem to be on board with some plans we've come up with."

Gillian’s proposal is a $42 million plan to combine the city’s police and fire departments and the courts into a single building on West Avenue at Fifth Street.