Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian announces he will run for reelection

OCEAN CITY — Jay Gillian chose the backdrop of the carousel at his Wonderland Pier for a simple reason. It's a special place.
"There is no question (this is special)," Gillian said. "I have been here my whole life. I'm 57 years old, Wonderland ... we have been here 93 years on the Boardwalk, and there's nothing better."
On Sunday, Gillian announced his campaign for reelection as mayor of Ocean City, basing his campaign on the fact he will bring "proven, common-sense leadership" to the resort.
Gillian said he has made past campaign announcements at headquarters but chose to do it at the pier on a chilly January day for the first time.
"With Wonderland and plenty of room, I wanted to be outside a little bit and be thoughtful of people who are a little nervous with COVID," he said.
Gillian is up for re-election in May. So far, three-term at-large City Councilman Keith Hartzell will run against Gillian, throwing his hat in the ring in September.
About 200 supporters were in the pier's covered area just off the Boardwalk on Sunday. Gillian talked about his family, thanked those who help him in his administration and campaign, his accomplishments in the last 12 years and the Wonderland Pier itself.
After Gillian spoke for about 20 minutes, many of the supporters there gathered in front of the carousel to take a group picture with the mayor.
Gillian's platform, if reelected, include continuing the infrastructure work his administration has been working on since he took office in 2010. He compared his experience in the amusement park business to how he treats the upkeep of the city's road repair, drainage work, reconstruction of the Boardwalk, dredging the city's lagoon and other large-scale projects.
"That's one thing about being in the amusement business, you have to take care of your equipment," Gillian said. "And, it's just like the city. You have to take care of it. And if you don't, you have to play catchup. We've been playing catchup, and we're finally getting to a good spot."
Gillian also cited the long-term plans for the public safety building as one reason for him to run again, describing it as the last piece of his series of infrastructure improvements. He said that City Council "doesn't seem to be on board with some plans we've come up with."
Gillian’s proposal is a $42 million plan to combine the city’s police and fire departments and the courts into a single building on West Avenue at Fifth Street.
"They were talking about a high price tag," Gillian said, "but it was the project. It was not just a building. There were parking lots, there were recreational fields. So again, my fault for maybe not getting the right information out. But we're going back to the drawing board, and we'll get something done soon."
Like most politicians running for office, how they handle the COVID-19 pandemic will certainly come up. When Gillian entered office in 2010, about two years later, Superstorm Sandy dished out a beating to the Jersey Shore.
Gillian learned a lot 10 years ago how to be a leader during a tough time, and he hopes to incorporate some of those same skills as the world enters a third year dealing with the pandemic.
"You have to have strong leadership, you have to have a good team, and it's about communication," Gillian said. "It's taking care of your community. It's like a family. You rely on your family and you rely on this community. And, we learned that from Sandy, and that's what we did with COVID, and we continue to do so."
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
"That's one thing about being in the amusement business, you have to take care of your equipment. And, it's just like the city. ... And if you don't, you have to play catchup. We've been playing catchup, and we're finally getting to a good spot."
Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.