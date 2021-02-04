'Nothing good can come of it,' Van Drew says of Twitter

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Thursday he deleted his Twitter account this week because the platform had become so negative.

"You know when you are a kid and your parents tell you, 'Nothing good can come of it?'" Van Drew said. "Well, nothing good can come of that (Twitter)."

His decision had nothing to do with Twitter banning former President Donald Trump, Van Drew said. Facebook also did so, but he is not dropping his Facebook account, he said.

Misinformation and the hate, harassment and extremism they see on social media were the two most cited reasons why 64% of respondents said social media has a negative effect on the country, according to an October Pew Research poll.

About 78% of Republicans or those who lean Republican said social media has a negative effect, compared with 53% of those who said they are Democrats or lean Democratic.

Van Drew had about 20,000 Twitter followers on his @CongressmanJVD account when he dropped it, and he has a similar number of Facebook followers. Comments on his tweets were mixed, but after changing parties commenters often called him a traitor and worse.