Northfield says yes to county court system

Chau was part of a county committee that explored the possibility of a combined court system.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve been for it since the get-go,” he said.

The Northfield vote came a month later than expected, Chau said, but had the complete support of council, making Northfield the seventh municipality to take the plunge out of 23 in the county. Levinson said the county has buy-in from Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Linwood, Weymouth Township, Estell Manor and Ventnor. He estimated Egg Harbor Township could save more than $450,000 a year, and Galloway and Ventnor could save more than $200,000 a year.

2-year suspension of license for Linwood music teacher acquitted of simple assault A former Linwood music teacher who was charged then acquitted of assaulting a student will h…

With 11 towns involved, the total savings would be close to $1.4 million annually, according to Levinson.

Still, most towns have held back. Some have argued they will not see a savings, while others cited recent consolidations outside the proposed county system. Supporters of the proposal have suggested some also fear a loss of local control.

County Counsel James F. Ferguson has said in previous interviews that the proposal would do best with at least 11 towns but needs at least eight to be viable. That leaves one more to convince.