No seats available for Second Congressional District debate at Stockton

GALLOWAY — All seats for Wednesday’s 2nd Congressional District debate at Stockton University have been claimed and no more requests to attend the event in person can be accommodated, according to the school.

The debate between Republican Jeff Van Drew and Democrat Tim Alexander will be livestreamed on the websites of The Press of Atlantic City (pressofatlanticcity.com) and the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy (stockton.edu/hughescenter), the debate cosponsors.

A recording of the debate will be available on the Hughes Center website afterward.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and doors will open at 5. Only those who preregistered and whose names are confirmed on the attendee list will be admitted to the Campus Center Theatre.

Interest in the debate was so high that registration requests quickly exceeded capacity of the theater before registration could be closed. Currently more people are registered than can fit in the venue. Some attendees may be directed on campus to an overflow seating room to watch the debate on a large screen. No other larger rooms were available as venues for the debate, according to the school.

Stockton University is state property and election campaigning is prohibited on the property. No campaign signs, hats, buttons or other paraphernalia can be brought in. Guests are asked to refrain from wearing clothing bearing Alexander or Van Drew campaign slogans.

The debate sponsors ask all attendees to be respectful of the candidates and not make any noise during the forum. Anyone disrupting the debate will be escorted out.

The late Ambassador William Hughes, the center’s namesake, was passionate about civility in politics and encouraging participation in democracy, said Hughes Center Director John Froonjian. In that spirit, attendees are asked to allow the candidates to make their case and to not clap, boo or make any other disruptive noise, he said.