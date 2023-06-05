CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — If you hold a primary without contests, will anyone vote?

Some will, certainly, but with no challenges for Republicans or Democrats for legislative or county races this year, many may decide to skip their civic duty this year.

Only Republicans in Stone Harbor will have a decision to make in the primary, with three candidates for two seats on the Borough Council. Other than that, there are no challenges at the municipal level, either.

The GOP legislative team will seek another term, with state Sen. Michael Testa and Assembly members Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan on the ballot for Tuesday’s vote with no challengers. The three unseated the Democratic incumbents in 2019 in a close race, and held their seats by a wide margin in 2021.

Testa lives in Vineland, while Simonsen is a Cape May resident and McClellan lives in Ocean City.

In the other column, there are three Democratic candidates, also without challengers in the primary, setting the stage for the general election in November. Charles Laspata, of Vineland, is on the ballot for Senate, with Damita White-Morris, of Bridgeton, and Eddie Bonner, of Vineland, running for Assembly.

The Democrats have a single name for the two seats up for a vote on the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, Patricia O’Connor, of Cape May Court House. According to cmcdems.com, the county Democratic party’s website, she has worked in banking and mortgages, and would focus on housing affordability if elected.

The website does not have any information on Laspata, and Democratic Party leaders said they were awaiting details from the candidate.

Bonner served as a police officer in Bridgeton for 15 years and is a district manager for a security service, which includes providing security for several school districts. He has also worked as a bus driver, tractor trailer driver and diamond courier, according to the site.

White-Morris is the site director for River’s Edge Early Learning Center, Head Start in Bridgeton.

There are no Democratic challengers to incumbent Sheriff Bob Nolan or E. Marie Hayes, the candidate for county surrogate. Hayes is currently a member of the county commission who has decided to seek a five-year term as surrogate.

Replacing her on the GOP ticket for the county governing body is Melanie Collette, of Middle Township, set to run with incumbent Will Morey, who owns Morey’s Piers with his brother.

Collette has formerly run for Middle Township Committee, but this will be her first run for county office. She is the first Black woman nominated as a Republican for the five-member county governing body.

There are also elections this year in multiple communities, including in Middle Township, Dennis Township, North Wildwood, Stone Harbor, Upper Township and Woodbine. No Democratic petitions were filed in any of those races.

In Stone Harbor, Robin Casper, Reese Moore and Tim Carney are each after the Republican nomination for two seats on the community's governing body, according to the county's election website. The top two candidates will move on to the November election.