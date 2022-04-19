 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NJ Transit and South Jersey Transportation Authority drop mask mandate

Mask will no longer be required on NJ Transit and at facilities operated by the South Jersey Transportation Authority, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Tuesday morning.

"Individuals may wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk," Murphy said in the tweet. 

SJTA runs several facilities including the Atlantic City International Airport. 

The announcement comes a day after a federal judge struck down a national mask mandate. However the ruling still gave entities the option to keep their mask rules in place, resulting in directives that could vary from city to city.

This is a developing story check back for updates.  

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

