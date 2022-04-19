NJ Transit and South Jersey Transportation Authority drop mask mandate

Mask will no longer be required on NJ Transit and at facilities operated by the South Jersey Transportation Authority, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Tuesday morning.
"Individuals may wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk," Murphy said in the tweet.
.@TSA announced that it'll no longer enforce a mask mandate in public transportation settings. Masks will no longer be required on @NJTRANSIT & by South Jersey Transportation Authority. Individuals may wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 19, 2022
SJTA runs several facilities including the Atlantic City International Airport.
The announcement comes a day after a federal judge struck down a national mask mandate. However the ruling still gave entities the option to keep their mask rules in place, resulting in directives that could vary from city to city.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.