NJ expects $15 billion from infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — New Jersey is expected to receive $15 billion from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill signed Monday.

Funds for the state are expected to provide help making transit upgrades across multiple sectors, as well as improve drinking water and broadband internet availability.

Motorists are expected to benefit from $8.2 billion in highway funding, a 54% increase, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Friday. They'll also may see bridge repairs worth $1.1 billion.

Funding for bridges may help South Jersey. Last year, Cape May County officials introduced a plan to address the county's deteriorating bridges.

The plan will address the needs of 23 county-owned bridges and five owned and operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission.

Air travelers should also see improvements worth $272 million at New Jersey's four major airports.

A noteworthy investment from the bill is in broadband internet access.

The chamber says 31% of New Jerseyans lack access to high-speed internet. The law would designate $100 million to the state for upgraded internet access, helping address the "digital divide" Gov. Phil Murphy has sought to narrow since taking office.