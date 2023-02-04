UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Upper Township Democratic Club elected new officers Jan. 3.
The officers elected were President Janet Yunghans, Vice President Linda Matthews, Secretary Jocelyn Payne and Treasurer Thomas Hodukavich.
The Democratic Club meets 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the Seaville Friends Meeting House, 3088 N. Route 9, Ocean View. The community is welcome to participate.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
Jacklyn McQuarrie
Editorial Clerk
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
