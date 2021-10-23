New Jersey's general election is the costliest in 14 years, and one Atlantic County race is outspending them all

Democrats have raised more than four times as much as Republicans, spent five times more and report having twice the funds in reserve, according to reports filed with ELEC.

“The party in power usually has a fundraising edge, and the cumulative totals to date bear out that trend,” said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s executive director. “Another factor is that election years featuring a campaign for governor and both legislative houses tend to be the costliest. This year is no exception.”

According to reports filed through Oct. 4, ELEC reported the contest between the teams of Vince Mazzeo and Vince Polistina, in one of New Jersey’s last battleground districts, has gobbled up almost $3.2 million of the $14.5 million spent statewide by candidates and independent committees on the Nov. 2 election.

The 2nd District, which covers most of Atlantic County, is also the only district in which independent committee spending outpaced candidates’ spending.

Candidates have spent about $1.2 million in the district, while independent groups have spent almost $2 million of the $2.3 million spent statewide, according to ELEC.

Assemblyman Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, is running for state Senate against former Assemblyman and state Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic.