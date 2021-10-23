 Skip to main content
New Jersey's general election is the costliest in 14 years, and one Atlantic County race is outspending them all
New Jersey's general election is the costliest in 14 years, and one Atlantic County race is outspending them all

This year’s election is on track to record the most spending in the past 14 years, according to the state Election Law Enforcement Commission.

And the race for Assembly and Senate in Atlantic County’s 2nd Legislative District is so far the most expensive of the state’s 40 districts.

Based on the latest available reports, through Oct. 4, New Jersey candidates have raised $31.8 million, spent $12.3 million and reported $19.5 million cash in reserve.

Independent spending committees so far have disclosed spending $2.3 million. Combining that total with candidate spending, the general election thus far has cost $14.5 million.

New Jersey always gets a lot of national attention — and often sees high spending — in elections in the year following a U.S. Census.

That’s because it’s one of only two states in the nation to have gubernatorial elections in that year. The other is Virginia.

This year is no different.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is up for reelection, as is every seat in the state Assembly and Senate.

As of Sept. 30, the two state parties and four legislative leadership committees combined had raised $10.1 million and spent $8.9 million, ELEC has said.

Democrats have raised more than four times as much as Republicans, spent five times more and report having twice the funds in reserve, according to reports filed with ELEC.

“The party in power usually has a fundraising edge, and the cumulative totals to date bear out that trend,” said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s executive director. “Another factor is that election years featuring a campaign for governor and both legislative houses tend to be the costliest. This year is no exception.”

According to reports filed through Oct. 4, ELEC reported the contest between the teams of Vince Mazzeo and Vince Polistina, in one of New Jersey’s last battleground districts, has gobbled up almost $3.2 million of the $14.5 million spent statewide by candidates and independent committees on the Nov. 2 election.

The 2nd District, which covers most of Atlantic County, is also the only district in which independent committee spending outpaced candidates’ spending.

Candidates have spent about $1.2 million in the district, while independent groups have spent almost $2 million of the $2.3 million spent statewide, according to ELEC.

Assemblyman Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, is running for state Senate against former Assemblyman and state Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic.

Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, is running for reelection on a ticket with Democratic Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick. They are facing off against Republicans Don Guardian, a former Atlantic City mayor, and Margate attorney Claire Swift.

The vast majority of spending in the second district by independent groups — $1.8 million — has been by New Jersey Education Association’s Garden State Forward PAC, on ads supporting the Democrats and attacking the Republican ticket.

“Clearly it speaks to the idea that both parties see this as a very, very competitive district,” said Carl Golden, senior contributing analyst for the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. “Mazzeo is the incumbent. Nobody likes to lose an incumbent. That’s not supposed to happen.”

Legislative District 8, which covers parts of Burlington and Camden counties as well as Hammonton in Atlantic County, was second in spending at $1.6 million. But almost all of it was candidate spending at more than $1.5 million, with just $125,000 in independent spending.

“In the 8th District, (state Sen. Dawn) Addiego, D-Burlington, Camden, Atlantic, has outraised (her Republican challenger Jean) Stanfield by some enormous sum of money,” Golden said. “I live in that district. It has become very much Democratic.”

Golden said independent groups must have concluded Addiego did not need their financial help.

Reports filed by legislative candidates and independent committees are available at elec.nj.gov. A downloadable summary of data from those reports is available in both spreadsheet and PDF formats at elec.nj.gov/publicinformation/statistics.htm.

