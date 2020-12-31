New Jersey's county freeholders become commissioners effective Jan. 1

Levinson said he had no issue with the removal of statues honoring leaders of the Confederacy, saying they fought against the American flag. But he believes things have gone too far, including the change to the name of the county government.

In signing the law, Murphy cited an ongoing national reckoning examining what he described as the vestiges of structural racism. The death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in May sparked national outrage, and a renewed effort to seek fundamental changes in American society.

“We have an obligation to ensure that governance in New Jersey is inclusive and representative of the tremendous diversity of our great state,” Murphy said.

“How far are you going to go with this political correctness stuff?” said Thornton, who has spent decades as a freeholder. In a recent phone interview, he said the same arguments could be made to change the title of governor, saying former governors held slaves and at one time the office was only open to white men. “Call him the state administrator.”

For Vicari, who has spent 40 years as a freeholder, the title is now part of his name.