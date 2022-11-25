New Jersey voters, especially women, were consistent when it came to abortion rights

It has been nearly five months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and it doesn't seem abortion rights have faded into the background, as evidenced by turnout at the polls on Election Day.

According to AP VoteCast, a majority of Americans said the Supreme Court overturning its landmark 1973 abortion decision June 24 was an important topic. And according to two polls by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University — one in April and another in October — New Jersey voters were consistent in their opinions.

The Hughes Center polled about 900 people in April — two months prior to the overturning — and asked if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, how would that motivate them to vote. John Froonjian, executive director of the Hughes Center, said 57% of Democrats said it would affect their vote. Of those who said yes, 62% of them were women.

In the October poll, after the abortion rights case was overturned, half of all voters said abortion would greatly affect their vote, and 63% of those voters were women. Another 13% said it would somewhat impact their vote.

"Here, you have about 80% of women saying abortion is a really important issue," Froonjian said Monday. "It's a very strong motivating factor."

In January, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, which codified the right to an abortion in New Jersey into law, in anticipation that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The state Senate approved the measure by a 23-15 vote. The Assembly voted 45-24 to approve.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, 12 states banned abortion outright and others restricted it.

Anger at that overturning has been building, Froonjian said.

Nearly five months later, protecting a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy remains near the top of issues in the political spectrum. That was especially true with young voters, Froonjian said.

"You can see this caused a lot of emotion," he said. "When there is a wave election, it's usually based on anger, and in this case it was anger that stopped a wave from happening."

Republican candidates gained ground in some states, potentially paving the way for more states to ban abortion access, according to studies by The Associated Press. But the GOP suffered losses in other states that otherwise would have allowed the party to easily advance restrictions to abortion access.

Abortion rights supporters won in five states where access was on the ballot, including Democrat-leaning California and Vermont as well as Michigan, a swing state. In Montana and Kentucky, the latter a strong GOP state, voters rejected anti-abortion amendments.

"Women were a strong factor in the Democrats standing up to any kind of red wave, and a really positive aspect of this is that young voters really turned out," Froonjian said. "I'm not saying that in a partisan way, (I'm saying) that they showed up and voted because so many times young people don't come out and vote in numbers comparable to older age groups."

Many Democratic candidates used abortions rights as a talking point while on the campaign trail.

Abortion “may have made the difference in some key races where the elections were really competitive,” said Ashley Kirzinger, director of survey methodology at the Kaiser Family Foundation, which designed questions for and published an analysis of AP VoteCast.

AP VoteCast polled more than 94,000 Americans, asking voters how important the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade was to them. Twenty-four percent of Americans said it was the single most important topic, and 45% said it was important but not the top factor. Those who said it was a minor factor were at 16%, while 14% said it was a nonfactor.

In New Jersey, 29% of voters said it was the most important factor, which tied Michigan for the highest percentage. Also for New Jersey, 40% said it was important but not the top factor, while 15% said it was a minor factor, and 16% said it was a nonfactor.

Asked how the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacted their decision to vote in the midterm election, 38% of Americans said it had a major impact, 20% said it had a minor impact and 42% said it had no impact. In New Jersey, 46% said it had a major impact, 16% said it had a minor impact and 39% said it had no impact.

Lastly, when asked whether the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade had an impact on which candidates they supported, 47% of Americans said it had a major impact, 20% said it had a minor impact and 32% said it had no impact. In New Jersey, the only difference was that 31% of voters said it had no impact.

"I've read some analysis and exit polls and looked at the results," Froonjian said. "Nationwide, you can see the potency of the issues."