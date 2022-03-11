New Jersey to distribute $641 million from settlement for opioid crisis

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — New Jersey will use $641 million over the next 18 years to confront opioid addiction, continuing to pursue solutions to one of his administration's key initiatives, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

The funds are coming from settlements between Johnson & Johnson and three other companies over their role in the addiction crisis, Murphy and acting state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said during a visit and roundtable discussion at Behavioral Crossroads off Delilah Road.

The funds will be used on opioid treatment, recovery, prevention, first-responder support programs and research.

Murphy and Platkin said the money would not be used to plug budget holes and would not supplant any current funding.

The funds, Murphy said, will be split between the state and affected municipalities.

"We have to stay at this," he said.

Johnson & Johnson, drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, a medical tech and pharmaceutical distribution firm, announced the settlement plan last year, but the deal was contingent on getting participation from a critical mass of state and local governments.

Murphy said he and his administration are relieved to see the money being made available for "helping rebuild the lives that have been destroyed."

Opioids were responsible for just over 3,000 deaths in New Jersey last year, or nearly eight deaths per day, Murphy said.

It's an increase from 2020 and 2019, he said, but New Jersey has not seen as large spikes in opioid-related deaths during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as other states.

"We cannot realistically manage it to zero," Murphy said of opioid addiction.

Lawsuits against the four companies are playing out across the country. They are expected to provide a significant boost to efforts aimed at reversing the crisis in places that have been devastated by opioid addiction, including many parts of rural America.

Murphy said most of the money will be used to help harm-reduction services outside of hospitals. While larger facilities can offer resources for drug addiction, Murphy said most experts say harm-reduction services provide the best model states and their communities can use.

"Typically, the harm reduction centers that work the most are the ones in the communities that sort of are located where the need is," Murphy said. "That's sort of the model instead of putting it inside of another institution."

Lawmakers statewide have, for years, worked to address the opioid crisis, sending large sums of funds to addiction-related organizations. Fighting the epidemic remains and should always be a bipartisan effort, said Republican state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, who was joined by his colleague, Assemblywoman Claire Swift, R-Atlantic.

Polistina said he remains committed to providing opioid resources in Atlantic County, insisting that lawmakers must work together across the aisle because the crisis has affected people of all political affiliations and personal backgrounds.

"New Jersey is the state of opportunity, and that's what we want for everybody," Polistina said. "I think everybody's got to understand that this epidemic sacks opportunities just like that."

Opportunities to defeat addiction have grown statewide. Doing so remains one of the key goals of Valerie Miekle, assistant commissioner of the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Over the past few years, Miekle said, New Jersey's resources for addiction services have grown, with 47 licensed programs available statewide. It's a priority for Miekle's teams to continue expanding accessibility by tearing down barriers that impede access to treatment.

"We are being innovative when it comes to addressing this crisis, from finding ways to close the treatment gap experienced by Black residents through cultural competency training for opioid treatment providers to helping our mental health programs treat individuals with a co-occurring substance use disorder. Our shared goal, always, is to save lives,” Mielke said in a statement Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

