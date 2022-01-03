New Jersey students exposed to COVID-19 can stay in school under new guidance

TRENTON — To save students from losing in-person learning time during a surge in COVID-19 cases, New Jersey could allow exposed students to stay in school if they follow new criteria.

Dubbed “Test-to-Stay,” state health officials Friday directed schools to allow exposed students to remain in school should they test negative for the virus. The decision is in part to help avoid a return to virtual learning that plagued schools in 2020 and, to a lesser degree, 2021. Critics of the virtual learning model say it can limit the quality of education.

The new measure is only designated for students exposed in a “school setting,” including school buses. It does not apply to a student exposed at home or outside the school, state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday during Gov. Phil Murphy’s pandemic media briefing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students can be unvaccinated to comply with the test-to-stay option but must be asymptomatic, Perschilli said. The students would have to comply with heightened level of testing and quarantine recommendations, including staying isolated when not in the classroom, Persichilli said.