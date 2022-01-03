 Skip to main content
New Jersey students exposed to COVID-19 can stay in school under new guidance
Absegami High School

Absegami High School in Galloway Township was among the many schools to reopen to students Tuesday for in-person learning. The state has required all of New Jersey’s 686 operating districts to return to the classroom full time for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

TRENTON — To save students from losing in-person learning time during a surge in COVID-19 cases, New Jersey could allow exposed students to stay in school if they follow new criteria.

Dubbed “Test-to-Stay,” state health officials Friday directed schools to allow exposed students to remain in school should they test negative for the virus. The decision is in part to help avoid a return to virtual learning that plagued schools in 2020 and, to a lesser degree, 2021. Critics of the virtual learning model say it can limit the quality of education.

The new measure is only designated for students exposed in a “school setting,” including school buses. It does not apply to a student exposed at home or outside the school, state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday during Gov. Phil Murphy’s pandemic media briefing.

Students can be unvaccinated to comply with the test-to-stay option but must be asymptomatic, Perschilli said. The students would have to comply with heightened level of testing and quarantine recommendations, including staying isolated when not in the classroom, Persichilli said.

Schools planning to implement the test-to-stay option should have robust contract tracing in place and have testing resources in place, Persichilli added.

Overall, state health officials are pushing for students to stay in school so that they don’t suffer setbacks from being out of classrooms.

The state Department of Health last week asked testing providers to prioritize access to test students and their families Monday as many schools resumed in-person learning despite current pandemic trends.

