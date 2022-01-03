New Jersey stresses vigilance as 'omicron tsunami' continues

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved booster doses of Pfizer's vaccine for children and teens 12 to 15. Boosters were previously recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators.

Over 1,900 locations across New Jersey are administering vaccines, health officials said.

On New Year's Day, Murphy formally directed leadership in the state Legislature to extend his administration's emergency powers related to vaccine distribution, testing and that CDC guidance be maintained in high-risk settings.

Murphy did not say whether he would immediately consider reenacting a statewide mask mandate to stunt the outbreak. Those decisions can be made at the local level through an executive order he signed in June, and several communities have already done so, Murphy said.

Masks, however, will remain in schools and child care centers, settings in which many unvaccinated individuals remain, Murphy said.

"This brings us absolutely no joy," Murphy said. "No one wants to see our kids' smiles as much as I do, but this is what is necessary now to keep our schools safe."